Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree murder charges in the March shooting death of a Charleston man.
Mike’o Wooton, 20, of Dunbar, and Davone Lee Foote Jr., 21, of Washington D.C., are each charged in the killing of 21-year-old Keyshawnta St. John. They’re also charged with use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The men were jointly arraigned Thursday in the courtroom of Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers.
St. John was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso inside a home at 1820½ Bigley Avenue around 6:15 a.m. on March 13, according to police. He was pronounced dead a few minutes later.
According to a criminal complaint, St. John’s father told police he was at the house at the time of the shooting. The man said after hearing gunshots, he saw a Black male in a green jacket flee the residence with a firearm.
Police found Wooton in a vehicle near the crime scene while canvassing the area and located Foote walking on Odell Avenue/Alethea Street, according to the complaint. When police told Foote they were investigating a homicide, he told them “you might as well handcuff me” and asked to get his green jacket from the vehicle Wooton was in, according to the complaint.
Foote later allegedly told police that he, St. John and Wooton had come to the house to smoke marijuana. He said that while in St. John’s bedroom, Wooton produced a gun and shot St. John numerous times.
Akers set a trial date for Dec. 5.
