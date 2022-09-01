Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree murder charges in the March shooting death of a Charleston man.

Mike’o Wooton, 20, of Dunbar, and Davone Lee Foote Jr., 21, of Washington D.C., are each charged in the killing of 21-year-old Keyshawnta St. John. They’re also charged with use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you