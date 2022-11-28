Two more lawsuits have been filed in a legal battle over who is responsible for repairing a culvert system that collapsed, causing flooding on Greenbrier Street earlier this year.
"Serious flooding issues" arose along the 2000 block of Greenbrier Street after heavy rain on Aug. 15, the Kanawha County Commission said earlier this month.
County officials say an investigation showed the flooding was the result of a collapsed culvert system under the parking lot of Capital Flea Market, at 2101 Greenbrier Street in Charleston.
The Kanawha County Commission filed a lawsuit Nov. 18 against JF Enterprises, owner of Capital Flea Market, and John Meadows Jr. and Darlene Meadows, who own the property and lease it to JF Enterprises. The county's lawsuit seeks to enforce its nuisance ordinance and asks a judge to order "abatement of the nuisance."
The owners and resident of a home located at 2025 Greenbrier Street have filed their own lawsuit against the Meadows, JF Enterprises LLC, and its organizer, Jaime Fuentes.
In addition, JF Enterprises filed suit Nov. 22 against the Meadows, as well as state Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston and a John Doe it says is responsible for repairing the culvert.
In the former suit, filed Nov. 23, Joyce Evans, who lives at 2025 Greenbrier Street, and the home’s co-owners, Lisa Teel, Leon Evans and Betty Evans-Pagur, say that after a rain event Aug. 15, water backed up and flooded Evans' home with several feet of water.
“Due to safety concerns, Joyce Evans could not retrieve any of her belongings,” the suit says, “and her home sat in water for several days before the flood waters were pumped out of the area. Due to the long-term immersion in floodwater, the plaintiffs lost significant amounts of property.”
The flooding caused Evans to lose her home and most of her personal property, the lawsuit says. In addition, the physical structure of the home was “virtually totaled,” the suit says.
The Evans’ lawsuit asks for compensation for damages, punitive damages, attorney fees and also asks that a judge compel the defendants to fix the drainage problems. The suit has been assigned to Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit.
JF Enterprises’ lawsuit says the state Division of Highways owns Route 114, exercises right of ways on either side of the road, and maintains culverts along and under the road.
"Upon information and belief, the West Virginia [Division] of Highways constructed the road including underground culverts at different locations to drain water along the road and not adversely affect the road itself or adjacent properties,” the suit says. “The culvert that runs along Plaintiff’s leased property at 2102 Greenbrier Street ... is either owned by the Meadows Defendants or State of West Virginia, by way of incorporating it into its own drainage system.”
The lawsuit also includes the Kanawha County Commission "for purposes of notice" because the activity happened in the county, it says.
It further alleges that JF Enterprises is not responsible for fixing the culvert. It asks the court to award a declaratory judgment to determine which party is responsible for fixing the drainage system. The lawsuit has been assigned to Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers.
Reached Monday, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the people who live in the affected area "simply need to get this taken care of.
"So we’ll get it in front of a judge and we’ll get it resolved," Carper said.
A spokeswoman for the state Division of Highways said Monday the agency was not yet received the legal filing, and when it did, it would be unlikely to comment.
An attorney for the Evans family did not return a call seeking comment.
Neither Fuentes nor the Meadows could be reached for comment.