The U.S. Men's National Volleyball team will defend home court one final time before heading to Paris for 2024 Olympic Qualifiers this fall, and they'll do it in Charleston.

City and team officials announced on Thursday the Charleston Coliseum will host not only the sixth-ranked U.S. men, but also teams from Canada, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Trinidad & Tobago from Sept. 5-10 as part of the 2023 NORCECA Men's Continental Championship.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

