Up-and-coming local teen trio added to GoodNight's packed lineup

There will be something for everyone’s musical fancy — dulcimers, a renowned children’s choir, David Bowie and more — as Charleston rings in a new decade with its annual New Year's Eve celebration.
The GoodNight festival, a free event, happens Tuesday evening with live music and entertainment at nine locations in six venues from 6 to 10 p.m.
In its 25th year, the night will feature a series of 45-minute performances by local groups, including bands, solo artists and a ballet ensemble.
This year, a trio of local female high school students has been added to the packed lineup. The group, known as Affinity, is made up of Susannah Atkins, 17, who attends George Washington; Grace Javins, 16, of Charleston Catholic; and Afton Myers, 16, of Sissonville High.
Affinity formed two years ago after the girls met through local theater and singing together in a Contemporary Youth Arts Company production of “Mary.”
The teens also show off their instrument talents on guitar, piano, ukulele and drums.
“We cover a lot of music -- The Beatles and current day -- and we make our own arrangements of songs in three-part harmonies,” Atkins said.
The girls performed a few songs last year at GoodNight alongside singer Jonathan Tucker. This will be the group’s first full performance at the longstanding event when they take the stage 9 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
“This year, we’re really excited to have our own 45-minute set,” Atkins said.
FestivALL has partnered with the city of Charleston and performers Craig and Amanda Hinchman to put on the alcohol-free event.
“The entire night is family-friendly,” said Maria Belcher, FestivALL's executive director. “If you have a young artist in your house, you may want to check out Affinity. I'm sure that they will inspire more of our young talent to get out there and share their art with the rest of us.”
Belcher added that this year’s celebration will include returning performers and other new acts, as well.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus will make its 18th appearance at the event, according to group spokesman Bill Hairston.
The chorus is 24 members from 14 churches between Teays Valley and Oak Hill. They'll perform contemporary and traditional gospel music, Hairston said.
"We are very excited. We started doing this before it was even called GoodNight," he said. "We travel a lot through the state, and this is a time we are at home and offering what we do to our community."
The Appalachian Children’s Chorus, also regulars at the event, will showcase the acclaimed group's oldest singers during its performance.
"It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of the next," said Audrey Pitonak-Goff, Appalachian Children's Chorus marketing and development director.
There also will be a performance by the River City Youth Ballet Ensemble, and attendees will have the opportunity to waltz, swing dance and more to live and recorded music.
KRT will provide a shuttle on a loop between venues and the city parking garage on the corner of Virginia and Laidley streets.
Here is a full schedule of events:
Baptist Temple Fellowship Hall, 209 Morris St.
6 and 8 p.m. — Presby Pickers
7 and 9 p.m. — Appalachian Celtic Consort
Baptist Temple Sanctuary, 209 Morris St.
6 and 8 p.m. — Kanawha Kordsmen
7 and 9 p.m. — Harmony ReChoired
Christ Church United Methodist Sanctuary, 1221 Quarrier St.
6 and 8 p.m. — WomanSong
7 and 9 p.m. — Sweet Caroline
Christ Church United Methodist Chapel, 1221 Quarrier St.
6 and 8 p.m. — Roger Rabalais
7 and 9 p.m. — Ed Pauley and Friends
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Little Theater
6 p.m. — River City Youth Ballet Ensemble
7 p.m. — "An Evening of Josh Groban and Classic Rock," featuring Jonathan Tucker with Mark Scarpelli and a string quintet
8 p.m. — "Moonage Daydream: The Bowie Songbook," featuring Ryan Hardiman with Mark Scarpelli and a string quintet
9 p.m. — Affinity
First Presbyterian Church Activities Building, 16 Leon Sullivan Way
6 to 10 p.m. — "It's Midnight Somewhere" with FOOTMAD
9 to 9:45 p.m. — "Ocean Liner Dancing," featuring recorded music, swing dancing and waltzing
St. Marks United Methodist Church Chapel, 900 Washington St. East
6 p.m. — St. Marks Steel Drums
7 and 9 p.m. — Makenna Hope
8 p.m. — Rose Perry
St. Marks United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 900 Washington St. E.
6 and 8 p.m. — Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus
7 p.m. — Appalachian Children’s Chorus
9 p.m. — Rose Perry
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd. E.
6 and 8 p.m. — Almost Heaven Dulcimer Club