Urban owl recovering from Bridge Road encounter with car

Driving home along Charleston's Bridge Road last Saturday, Jeff Hall rounded the first major bend encountered by uphill drivers and spotted an object a short distance ahead, in the middle of his lane. He slowed down to get a better look.
"As I got closer, I realized it was a barred owl," he said. Hall and his wife, Deborah, often spot barred owls, one of the two most common owl species found in this region, while walking on the nearby Sunrise Carriage Trail. At their Roller Road home, a few hundred yards from where the injured owl was found, the Halls frequently hear owls calling.
Hall stopped his car, halted traffic behind him, and walked toward the bird.
"It was sitting there on the pavement with both wings out, which took up about half the lane," he said. "He saw me, but made no effort to move. He didn't seem terribly frightened. Looking back on it, he seemed kind of dazed."
Hall gently picked up the bird, which squirmed a bit at his initial touch, but otherwise was not apparently agitated over the human contact.
He carried the bird, which he assumed had been hit by a car, to the nearby sidewalk, separated from traffic by a guardrail, and gently set it down. He then drove his car to the nearest side street, Grosscup Road, parked, and jogged back to the owl carrying a towel from his vehicle.
"I wrapped the towel around the owl and cradled it as if a baby," Hall said. "I couldn't stop looking at its face with those big dark eyes." But he also took note of the owl's "fierce-looking" talons, capable of inflicting considerable damage had the bird been uninjured and upset.
He carried the owl back to his home, where a neighbor offered to drive Hall and his charge to the Kanawha Valley Veterinary Emergency Hospital, in South Charleston. The owl was later transferred to Good Shepherd Veterinary Hospital, in Kanawha City, and Animal Care Associates on Oakwood Road, before arriving Wednesday at the Three Rivers Avian Center at Brooks, in Summers County, to rest and begin rehabilitation.
The owl, which vets determined to be a mature female barred owl, had been concussed, suffered the ornithological equivalent of a black eye, and in the initial stage of her treatment, was sore, depressed, inactive and not taking food. Her appetite gradually returned, and by the time she arrived at Three Rivers, the owl was "eating well, very active, and seems to be over her concussion," said Executive Director Wendy Perrone. "Although she does look at me sometime as if saying, 'Why me?'"
Perrone said the owl's injuries are consistent with being struck by a car, and while trauma was evident, no bones were broken.
"Her injured eye is functioning normally, and the medications have run their course, but we'll wait for the eye to fully resolve and her soreness to go away while she relaxes and eats," she said.
As the owl's progress continues, her flying abilities will be checked out in TRAC's indoor flight facility.
"She's doing really well," said Perrone. "If everything continues to resolve, we may be able to release her, back where she came from, in another couple of weeks," in time for a portion of her species' breeding season. "Barred owls are very loyal to their mates," Perrone said, "and her mate's probably back in Charleston waiting for her to come home."
"It's great that she will apparently be coming back," said Hall. "It will be good to see her again."
Barred owls topped the intake chart at TRAC in 2018, the most recent report year for avian rehabilitation centers licensed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Forty barred owls were handled by TRAC in 2018, followed by 30 red-tailed hawks and 20 screech owls.