U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart's office spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on a radio advertisement railing against ongoing criminal justice reforms, then advised a Department of Justice official that his office would stop running ads until after the election, according to documents obtained in a records request by a nonprofit organization.
Stuart had a contract with WV MetroNews worth at least $86,730 for ads and public service announcements, mostly related to the criminal justice ad, an eldercare fraud ad and a few COVID-19-related PSAs. The documents were requested by the Americans For Prosperity Foundation.
Stuart's office also discussed previous correspondence with a Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs official, where Stuart's office told the official it would not run any new PSAs "until after the election" — but didn't specify if the election was the primary or the general — and "we would run scripts by him before placement," the documents show.
One invoice showed Stuart's office paid $4,005 to run the criminal justice ad 23 times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, the week before the Feb. 23 deadline for the West Virginia Legislature to pass bills out of its committee of origin.
The ad, titled "We're Winning on Crime" was largely aired during the same time state lawmakers were debating various criminal justice reform bills, including bail and parole reforms.
The ad ran 100 times for a cost of $15,360 on MetroNews from Feb. 25 to March 26, according to an invoice. The documents show MetroNews also ran the ad for free a number of times.
Stuart's office declined to comment for this report.
Americans For Prosperity-West Virginia filed a federal lawsuit on July 9 against the Department of Justice after the group claimed Stuart's office was ducking open-records law by not responding to its Freedom of Information Act request. The group filed the FOIA request on April 1 seeking several documents related to the ad.
The records were sent after the lawsuit was filed, state Americans For Prosperity director Jason Huffman said. But the group said Stuart's office still hasn't sent all the records it initially requested. It also claims Stuart's office improperly redacted some of the documents it did return. The lawsuit is ongoing.
“Transparency is critical for the people to hold government officials accountable. Unfortunately, the Department of Justice is reluctant to bring key records and information to light on U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart’s office decision to use taxpayer money to pay for radio ads pushing his personal policy preferences opposing state criminal justice reforms," Huffman said in a news release.
One document shows Stuart forwarding an email to "Mike Stuart," but the email address is redacted, which raises "concerns he may be using a personal email account for government business," the group said in the release.
"The records may be incomplete and key information could be missing that prevents West Virginians from seeing the decision-making process on how a federal official was spending U.S. taxpayer dollars," Huffman said. "From the lack of a sincere, adequate, and timely response to citizens’ request for records, there is cause for much concern on how this U.S. Attorney’s office respects West Virginians’ rights to more transparency.
"We urge the U.S. Attorney’s Office to release the full documents without redactions to help West Virginians better understand how these ads were produced.”