Valley Park announces wave pool will not open in 2020

Waves of Fun

Waves of Fun, at Valley Park in Hurricane, will not open for the 2020 season.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | The Herald-Dispatch

Putnam County Parks and Recreation board members decided Thursday evening that Waves of Fun, its wave pool at Valley Park, in Hurricane, will not open for the 2020 season.

The board decided while unfortunate, keeping the pool closed would be the best decision to ensure community safety, given the amount of attendance Waves of Fun would anticipate during a regular season.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 we feel this is the best decision to ensure the safety of our pool patrons and community,” park officials shared on Facebook. “We hope to see everyone next season.”

All season passes will be honored for the 2021 season. Questions or concerns regarding season passes can be emailed to Ashley Deal, co-director of Putnam County Parks and Recreation, at adeal@putnamcountyparks.com.

