Police tape surrounds the house on Lower Donnally Road, in Kanawha City, where police say a man shot a woman to death Tuesday afternoon.

 LORI KERSEY | Gazette-Mail

Neighbors of a Kanawha City woman killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon say she and the man charged in her death knew each other.

Charleston Police responding to reports of a shooting found 72-year-old Nancy Belcher with multiple gunshot wounds on the front porch of her home in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road. The shooting was reported around 4:40 p.m.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

