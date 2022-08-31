Neighbors of a Kanawha City woman killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon say she and the man charged in her death knew each other.
Charleston Police responding to reports of a shooting found 72-year-old Nancy Belcher with multiple gunshot wounds on the front porch of her home in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road. The shooting was reported around 4:40 p.m.
A caller to 911 told dispatchers she heard Belcher yell for help moments before hearing several gunshots, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
Police arrested Vestal Frederick Harper, 76, after locating his vehicle at Chesterfield Avenue and MacCorkle Avenue Southeast, according to the complaint. Harper is charged with first-degree murder. He's listed as an inmate at South Central Regional Jail.
When police stopped the vehicle, Harper opened the door and threw a handgun to the ground, the complaint says. Officers noticed blood splatter on Harper’s person, clothing and the handgun.
Charleston City Councilman Chad Robinson lives on the same block of Lower Donnally Road where the shooting occurred.
Robinson said Belcher had lived on the street for as long as he could remember.
Harper lived on the street as well, but had recently sold his home, Robinson said. The criminal complaint against Harper still lists the man's address as the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road.
Robinson said Harper’s vehicle was often seen in Belcher’s driveway, but the man hadn’t been around for a week or so, he said.
Harper had no prior criminal record in Kanawha County, according to court records.
Robinson said Belcher walked her two dogs in the neighborhood every morning. Another of Belcher's neighbors described the woman as friendly and said she loved her dogs.
“[She was a] wonderful lady,” he said. “I would see her almost every day and talk with her when we were walking on the street. So tragic.”
