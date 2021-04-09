The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

kj taylor

KJ Taylor is seen during a Capital High football practice in August 2020. Taylor was shot to death on Charleston’s West Side Wednesday night.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo

A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Friday for the Capital High School student-athlete shot and killed on Charleston’s West Side.

The memorial for Kelvin “KJ” Taylor will be held on the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue on the West Side, beginning at 7 p.m., said Martec Washington, a West Side resident.

Residents came out in droves to the corner on Thursday to remember the young man lost to gun violence. Candles, flowers, footballs, balloons, a helmet and more were left on the sidewalk where Taylor was killed.

Police said Taylor, 18, did not survive wounds suffered as a result of the shooting that happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. As of Friday morning, no new information in the investigation had been released.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt asked that anyone with information about the shooting call the department’s detective bureau at 304-348-6480, or the records division at 304-348-6400.

Reach Joe Severino at joe.severino@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-4814 or follow @jj_severino on Twitter.

