In the summer of 1798, after an arduous wagon journey across the Alleghenies from Virginia’s Piedmont region, brothers Samuel and John Shrewsbury first set eyes on the 704-acre tract of Kanawha River bottomland deeded to them two years earlier by their mutual father-in-law, Col. John Dickinson.
Samuel Shrewsbury, a resident Bath County, Virginia, met his future father in South Carolina in 1781, during the Battle of Cowpens — one of the Revolutionary War’s final engagements. Shrewsbury, a 17-year-old enlistee in the fight against the British, was wounded in the battle, in which Dickinson served as an officer in the Virginia militia.
After the war, the two returned to Virginia, where Samuel Shrewsbury married the colonel’s daughter, Mary Dickinson in 1785. Eight years later, Samuel’s brother, John, married Martha Dickinson.
The land the Shrewsbury brothers were given, situated near the mouth of Campbells Creek, was part of a larger tract of Kanawha County land awarded Dickinson for his military service during the war, as well on the western frontier before the war began, including at the Battle of Point Pleasant.
Soon after arriving on the property, the Shrewsbury brothers and several enslaved people who made the journey with them, began clearing land and building log homes.
At first, the brothers turned their attention to farming, at which they had a measure of success on the flat, loamy land. But, within a few years, they had branched into the salt-making business that had already begun to take root in the area. Soon, they had acquired enough wealth to buy more adjacent land to produce additional brine and the fuel needed to transform it into salt.
In the early 1800s, Samuel Shrewsbury and his slaves began quarrying sandstone from a nearby hillside and transporting it to a walnut grove adjacent to a creek on the original Dickinson-gifted tract in what is present-day Belle. Gradually, a two-story stone home, 25 feet wide and nearly 40 feet long, took shape, and was completed in 1810.
Today, the Samuel Shrewsbury House, also known as the Old Stone House, is one of the Kanawha Valley’s oldest residential structures. The house is now owned by the Belle Historical Restoration Society, which bought the building in 1980, before restoring it and reopening it as a museum in 1986.
“Its heavy sandstone- coursed walls are unusual for the locale, where most habitations were constructed of hewn hardwood logs from the virgin forests,” according to its National Register of Historic Places nomination form. “The choice of durable materials was a reflection of Shrewsbury’s prominence,” the form continues, as well as his “determination to permanently reside in the Great Kanawha Valley.”
“In its day, this was a mansion,” said Jeanine Adkins, a member of the Belle Historical Restoration Society, and a guide for public tours of the building.
The historic building includes woodwork believed to have been fashioned from timber harvested from the walnut grove that once surrounded it, three fireplaces, and 18-inch-thick sandstone walls rising from a 2-foot-thick base.
Its hardwood floors are covered with hand-loomed rugs and an upstairs bedroom is equipped with an antebellum-era bed with feather tick mattress.
After serving as the home of Samuel and Mary Shrewsbury and their 10 children, the building remained in family hands through most of the 19th century. At one point, Adkins said, it was used as a stagecoach stop on the James River and Kanawha Turnpike, which fronted the structure.
“It continued to be occupied into the 1970s, but it was starting to get into pretty bad shape,” Adkins said.
After buying the Old Stone House, the Belle Historical Restoration Society replaced its roof, tore down latter-day additions to the structure, performed other stabilization work and began hosting a modest schedule of public tours. Over the decades that followed, visitation began to wane and, for several years, tours were held only on a “by appointment” basis or for special events.
Seasonal, once-monthly tours guided by volunteers in clothing replicating early 19th-century modes, returned to the Old Stone House last year and resumed again this year. The next public tour date is Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by tours during the same hours on Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Oct. 21. Group tours and special visits may be arranged by appointment.
Admission fees of $4 for adults and $3 for seniors and children ages 6-12 help cover the cost of maintaining the building.
Samuel and John Shrewsbury were among salt makers who signed an 1817 agreement setting limits to the amount of salt produced in the area in an effort to increase prices, which had been in decline since the War of 1812.
The Kanawha Salt Company pact called on the two brothers to produce no more than 32,000 bushels in 1818. That year, Samuel and John leased their furnace and brine wells to a younger brother, Joel, who, in partnership with William Dickinson, went on to create the largest salt-making operation in the Kanawha Salines area.
Samuel Shrewsbury died in 1835 at the age of 72.
