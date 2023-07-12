Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In the summer of 1798, after an arduous wagon journey across the Alleghenies from Virginia’s Piedmont region, brothers Samuel and John Shrewsbury first set eyes on the 704-acre tract of Kanawha River bottomland deeded to them two years earlier by their mutual father-in-law, Col. John Dickinson.

Samuel Shrewsbury, a resident Bath County, Virginia, met his future father in South Carolina in 1781, during the Battle of Cowpens — one of the Revolutionary War’s final engagements. Shrewsbury, a 17-year-old enlistee in the fight against the British, was wounded in the battle, in which Dickinson served as an officer in the Virginia militia.

