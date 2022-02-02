An eastern Kanawha County volunteer fire chief faces charges after investigators say he embezzled $4,500 under the guise of paying an electric bill.
Steven “PJ” Johnson, chief of the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department, is charged with embezzlement and grand larceny.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, in August 2019, the Legislature’s Commission on Special Investigations received a referral from the West Virginia State Fire Commission concerning the spending and use of taxpayer money by the fire department.
Investigators found that on Sept. 4, 2019, Johnson brought a check for $4,500 from the department’s account to the City National Bank in Marmet and requested and received $4,500 in cash.
The check was made payable to City National Bank, had “aep” written in the memo, and was signed by Johnson only, the complaint says.
On Sept. 6, 2019, the fire department’s general fund was debited for online to American Electric Power. A review of bank accounts connected to the investigation did not reflect a deposit of the $4,500 on or shortly after the date of the conversion, the complaint says.
Johnson was arrested Tuesday and released on bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Feb. 14.
Calls to the volunteer fire department went unanswered Wednesday morning. Johnson did not return an email seeking comment.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.