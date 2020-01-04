Volunteer training planned for Charleston's emergency warming shelter

Volunteers are needed to help facilitate an overnight warming station for people experiencing homelessness in Kanawha County.
The emergency shelter, which has not opened yet this winter, will also be available for people with inadequate heat in their homes.
The city of Charleston and local nonprofits open a free overnight shelter for men and women when the windchill dips to 15 degrees.
The temperature gauge is a new update to the city's former policy of 10 degrees. However, the Gazette-Mail reported Charleston's policy still lags behind other cities as to when the city will open its emergency shelter to get people out of the cold for safety reasons.
The Kanawha Valley Collective and United Way of Central West Virginia are currently building a volunteer list for the warming station, according to KVC AmeriCorps Vista Jeremy Brannon.
Twelve volunteers are needed nightly for three shifts beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 8 a.m. the following morning.
Volunteers will assist with cleaning, signing people in and handing out blankets, pillows, warm clothing, snacks and more.
“Ideally we’d like to have enough volunteers to pull from that they only have to serve one four-hour shift a night the entire winter. We’re a little over half that goal," Brannon said.
The nonprofits will host a volunteer training from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13 to address warming station policies and procedures, as well as how to effectively engaged the city's homeless population.
The training will be held at the United Way in Charleston located at 1 United Way Square. Those interested in attending the training are required to RSVP to Margaret O'Neal, United Way executive director, via phone, 304-340-3503, or email, moneal@unitedwaycwv.org.
Cold weather donations needed
Additionally, the KVC is accepting new blankets, coats, toboggans, gloves, disinfectant, latex gloves, liquid soap and Hot Hands Hand Warmers for the warming station. Donations will be accepted at the United Way building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.