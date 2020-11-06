The city of Charleston announced a new fire chief on Friday. Shawn Wanner, a 24-year veteran of the Charleston Fire Department, will serve as the city’s next fire chief, according to a news release. Wanner started with the department in April 1996 and most recently served as assistant chief.
Wanner is replacing outgoing chief Jeffrey Jackson, who retired Friday after 26 years of service with the department. Jackson had served as chief since April.
“I will continue to work diligently to provide the citizens of Charleston with quality fire and EMS service,” Wanner said in the release.
A promotions ceremony will take place at a later date because of COVID-19, according to the release.
“Throughout his 24 years with [the] CFD, Chief Wanner has worked his way through the ranks. He has a great knowledge of this department, this city and her people,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “I want to thank Chief Jeff Jackson for his service to the City of Charleston. We wish him the best in his retirement.”
The department on Friday also promoted former assistant chief Chad Jones to administrative chief, according to the release.