The Kanawha County Commission announced Thursday that, of the approximately 180 provisional votes from Tuesday, four were cast in Ward 8. In addition, one absentee ballot in the ward had been received as of Thursday.
Rubio, the owner of Spa Bliss salon, said she is hopeful Monday’s canvass won't change the election’s outcome.
“I realize that it's very important for every vote to be counted,” she said. “Obviously, I'm hopeful that it remains the same and I stay in the lead. Because I certainly was eager to try to make some changes here in Charleston.
"But we're just going have to see what happens on Monday, I guess,” she said.
Sheets is seeking his fourth term on the City Council.
“It’s not over until [the votes are] all counted,” he said Thursday.
As of Thursday, no independent candidates had been verified to appear on the ballot for Ward 8 in the November general election, according to the city. Unless that changes, whoever captures the Democratic Party primary will win the seat by default.
Sheets said he watched election results come in from the county courthouse Tuesday night.
“I thought it would be close, but I was hoping to be on top,” he said.
Rubio watched the results come in on the news Tuesday.
“Obviously, it was very exciting,” Rubio said. “I feel like I’ve put up a really good race. There were five people, and going up against the three-time incumbent, it was difficult, but it was exciting but a little nerve-wracking, as well.”
The Kanawha County Commission will meet as a board of canvassers to review provisional and absentee ballots Monday morning. The canvass will begin at 7 a.m. at the Kanawha County Voter Registration Office, 415 Quarrier St., in Charleston.
Both Rubio and Sheets say they hope to be in attendance at Monday morning’s canvass.
"It was a good race,” Sheets said. “They’re good people in it. I wish them all well and, those who won, I wish them well. Those who ran, I’m glad they did, because it’s their right. I encourage people to seek office.”
