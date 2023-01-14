About 4 a.m. two days before Christmas, Sam Barton awoke on a Charleston street to Amy Wolfe beckoning him indoors.
What meteorologists called an “arctic blast” had blown into Charleston, bringing freezing temperatures and subzero wind chills.
“I took the blankets and everything off from over my head,” recalled Barton, who has lived unsheltered in Charleston for more than a year. “My whole comforter that I’d had over me was frozen solid ... I had to get what I could and take it inside.”
Wolfe is the director of Manna Meal, a downtown Charleston soup kitchen. While the organization typically serves breakfast at 8 a.m., Wolfe said she woke up that day about 3:15 a.m. to the sound of the wind howling.
She arrived at the church by 4 a.m., waking unsheltered people sleeping in the area to get inside, she said. Two other staff members also came in early on their own accord, she said.
“The wind was so bad. And [the temperature] was just dropping so rapidly,” Wolfe said. “And you know, my rule is, if I'm there, I'm bringing people in ... Our rule is if there's more than one [staff member here], bring them in.”
In addition to feeding people, Manna Meal served as a de facto daytime shelter during the cold snap, when nighttime wind chills slipped to 10 to 30 below zero in some areas.
Dozens of people each night found refuge in a warming center operated by the city and a coalition of local nonprofit organizations at the Salvation Army, but during the day, Manna Meal was the only dedicated space where unsheltered people could escape the elements.
Since 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Charleston has had no daytime shelter for unsheltered people. Covenant House, a homeless service provider that previously operated one, ceased doing so in 2020.
Wolfe said Manna Meal staff remained at the soup kitchen until 7 p.m. all three days, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“They were long days … but what do you do when this is your community and these are people and this is, like, a record-breaking cold?” Wolfe said. “Everyone just sort of volunteers and steps up. We probably had 30 to 40 people at any given time that [Manna Meal] was their main place to stay warm. I was thankful that we were able to do it.”
Each winter, when the temperature or wind chill drops to 15 or lower, the city of Charleston and a coalition of nonprofits led by the Kanawha Valley Collective and the United Way of Central West Virginia opens an overnight warming center in the Salvation Army building. It’s a temperature threshold that lags other cities, the Gazette-Mail has previously reported.
During the cold snap, an average of 80 unsheltered people came to the warming center each night from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, said Margaret O’Neal, president of the United Way. The city’s Coordinated Addiction Response Effort program staff assisted by transporting people to the center.
Those who came to the warming included some who couldn’t get into a permanent homeless shelter and others who didn't feel comfortable at permanent shelters, O’Neal said.
Among them was Sherri Codner, who has lived on the streets of Charleston for about three months. Codner said she had been staying at YWCA Charleston’s Sojourner's shelter, but there were “just too many females” there. Codner also stayed at Manna Meal during the day.
“It was OK,” Codner said of the warming center. “It was cold. They keep the fans blowing for bacteria. It was pretty cold.”
Not all of the city’s unsheltered population went to the warming center.
William Scan, who’s been on the city’s streets since August, said he toughed out the cold in a field with a tent and his sleeping bag. He kept warm by crafting a makeshift heater out of an empty Vienna sausage can and two terracotta pots that he lit on fire. He used hand sanitizer for fuel.
“I did multiple tours and I don't do good in big groups,” Scan said of his reasons for avoiding the warming center. “Big groups like that, there's too many people that were going to be there, such as other people that I just dislike.”
Barton, who said he was kicked out of another shelter in the city last year, also took advantage of the warming center on one of those cold nights. When the emergency warming shelters are closed, he said, he relies on hand warmers for heat.
“A friend of mine, he runs the Samaritan Inn right there, him and I were talking about [how] water freezes at 32 degrees,” Barton said. “So, you're going to wait until somebody just froze or dies before you're going to try to help them? I mean, that just makes no sense. Where do all of these government grants and funding go to? Somebody's got to keep an eye on something like that. Seems like nobody is.”
From Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, Charleston Fire Department medics responded to three calls about weather-related emergencies for people who appeared to be unhoused, said Capt. David Hodges, director of EMS for the fire department.
One of those calls was a “courtesy transport" to a local shelter. Two other people were transported to local hospital emergency services with non-life-threatening injuries, Hodges said. No cold-related deaths were reported, Hodges said.
The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority did not respond to any cold-related deaths or injuries during those days, Executive Director Monica Mason said.
Getting out of the cold is key, said Cindy Manginelli, the community engagement director for the National Health Care for the Homeless Council, a Nashville-based membership organization that provides training and technical assistance to those who serve homeless people.
“The issue with this is that for a lot of communities, they just need to get people inside,” Manginelli said. “And so, if you establish a lot of really strict standards, and people decide, ‘OK, well, we can't adhere to those standards,’ and then people stay outside and that's problematic.
“And so I think that's why [the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development], too doesn't really say this is what it has to be, because on some level, if the weather is extreme, you just need to get people inside.”
Some communities open a warming center in a gymnasium, community center, farmers market or another venue that’s not used during winter. One model offers a standing emergency shelter during the community’s coldest months.
“There are other similar programs that basically realize, OK, from November to March, it can be really cold or whatever those months in our community,” she said. “And so, during those months, we're going to offer shelter when we normally don't. And so some communities do it that way. They look at the month of the year where it is very, very cold, and they provide something every night during those months.”
Other communities use a model similar to Charleston, opening emergency shelters when the temperature dips to a certain level. Manginelli said Charleston’s 15-degree threshold is low compared to other communities with which she’s worked.
“In the communities that we've worked with, we've not talked to any other communities that had such a low temperature,” she said. “That sounds very cold to me. The lowest I've seen is 25.”
She said some communities justify having a low temperature for a warming shelter by reasoning that unsheltered people can start a fire to keep warm.
“But the way a lot of homeless people die this time of year is because they build a fire in a location that is not fire-friendly, or not fire-safe,” she said. “They build a fire indoors ... that is actually one of the primary ways that people experiencing homelessness die in cold weather is because they build a fire in a place that can accommodate fire that's not intended for that.”
Cold temperatures bring the potentially deadly risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Manginelli said it’s important to realize how well a person fares during extreme cold depends on their health conditions, age and weight and the resources they can access.
“We know that people who are experiencing homelessness are much more likely to have poor health outcomes and to be in poor health,” she said. “They're much more likely to be malnourished, to be dehydrated. Obviously, they're much more likely to not have access to dry clothes, dry socks, dry blanket.
“What are the weather conditions? Is it just cold? Or ... has there been precipitation? All of these factors go into that as well. Are you talking about people who may, because of an intellectual disability or a mental health issue or a substance use issue, not be well-equipped to care for themselves in cold weather?”
Housing is the solution, she said.
"We're Band-Aiding a problem here," she said. "[For] the people that you're serving who are experiencing homelessness, yes, a cold night is certainly a life-threatening crisis. But for many of the people who are homeless in your community, every day is a life-threatening crisis."
Recently received grant money is allowing paid staff to work alongside volunteers at Charleston’s warming center, leaders said.
Four on-call staff members worked at the warming center for the first time over the Christmas cold snap, said Kevin Jones, director of the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal.
"I think in the past, they've been kind of strained getting volunteers,” Jones said. “And having paid staff allows us to have a bit more of these kind of shelters. It's not enough for us to operate them seasonally, but it's kind of maybe a start in that right direction as a collaborative effort between agencies.”
O’Neal said this winter will be “transitional” to see whether the nonprofit groups can expand the warming center.
“We're hopeful that means there can be some expansion over time,” O’Neal said. “And we're still constantly looking for that good space that could be a more permanent home for this type of work.”
“To me, it's no different if it's 107 outside in the summer and people are miserable, or if it's 7 in the winter,” she said. “And so, we're looking at how we can support the needs of those who are unsheltered or without utilities. It would be really wonderful if we could look for some kind of a more permanent way to do that.”
O’Neal said the expansion of the warming center is unlikely to happen this year unless “some kind of miracle happens with a space” or extended cold hits. Those three days at Christmas were the “scariest” officials have seen since they started opening the warming station, O’Neal said.
“Not to say 15 is not cold, but when you’ve got wind chills below zero, I mean, those were three really dangerous days for people,” she said. “And so, if we were to get into a situation where you see a long cold front like that, I think we'd have to try to do it and see what happens.”
O’Neal said the grant money that covered paid staff this year was small. It would take a “more significant funding source” for paid staff to be a sustainable solution, she said.
“What we don't want," she said, "is to start something that we can't continue, because we don't have a sustainable funding source for that.”