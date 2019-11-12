Warner steps down as local YMCA director

After more than four years in charge of the YMCA of the Kanawha Valley, former gubernatorial candidate Monty Warner is stepping down.
The YMCA’s Board of Directors announced the move in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
“I grew up in the old Henry Gassaway Davis YMCA on Capitol Street. It’s where I learned to play basketball, swim, and do arts and crafts,” Warner said in the release. “Most of all, however, I made lifelong friends. It was a joy to have played a part in making these same opportunities available to our Generation Z.”
The YMCA’s chief operating officer, Erin Dydland, and chief financial officer, Tony Mariani, will lead the organization until a new director is named.
Warner was named the YMCA’s director in June 2015, and took the reins in August of that year. During the seven years before that, he was a teacher at George Washington High School. He is a graduate of West Point and holds master’s degrees from the Naval Postgraduate School and Marshall University. Warner retired from the U.S. Army as a colonel in 2003.
Last year, while YMCA director, Warner unsuccessfully ran for a spot on the Kanawha County school board, looking to unseat incumbent Ryan White.
In 2004, Warner ran as a Republican for governor. He emerged victorious from a 10-person GOP primary, but lost handily to Democrat Joe Manchin in the general election. Manchin is now the senior U.S. senator from West Virginia.
Warner’s family remains involved in Republican politics in the state. One brother, Mac, is secretary of state. Another brother, Kris, is a former state Republican Party chairman and national committeeman. Another brother, Kasey, was U.S. Attorney in Charleston under George W. Bush. His father, George “Brud” Warner, and another brother, George “Buffy” Warner Jr., served in the state Legislature.