The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office is amending a legislative rule that was at the center of a dispute over a proposed community voting site on Charleston’s West Side earlier this year.
A new draft of the rule about “Early Voting In-Person Satellite Precincts” is out for public comment on the secretary of state’s website until 3 p.m. July 31.
“Following an opinion of the Attorney General, certain provisions in the rule are outdated and require revision,” Donald Kersey, general counsel for the Secretary of State’s Office, wrote in an explanation for why the rule needed amending. “Specifically, the use of the phrase ‘community voting location’ in lieu of ‘satellite precinct’ as well as the provision in section 3.5 granting authority to executive committees to veto a community voting location, which is no longer authorized by statute."
Kersey said the rule was changed from "satellite precinct" to "community voting location" because the law that was changed a decade ago calls them community voting sites.
"So, even though the terminology is synonymous, because code doesn’t call them 'satellite precincts' anymore, we’re just keeping the terms consistent in the rule," he wrote in an email to the Gazette-Mail.
Under a current draft of the rule, county executive parties may nominate locations to be used as early voting sites by submitting them to the county clerk at least 150 days before an election. County commissions would decide on the community voting sites at a public meeting no fewer than 120 days before that election.
The draft also says the county clerk shall submit proposals for early voting sites to the county commission for approval no fewer than 120 days before the election.
Earlier this year, the Kanawha County Commission voted to put an early voting site at the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond building over the objection of the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee and then-chairwoman Tresa Howell.
The commission argued that a 2011 law repealed the right of executive committees to approve new sites and that the rule was inconsistent and in violation of the law.
In an opinion requested by the Secretary of State’s Office, the attorney general agreed that a reviewing court likely would set aside the requirement that county executive parties agree to community voting sites, but that other portions of the rule, including deadlines, “retain the force and effect of law.”
The Kanawha commission ultimately called off its plan to open the West Side voting location during the May primary election after the Secretary of State’s Office wrote that the commission had not complied with deadlines to propose and approve the new location in time for the election.
The commission voted on June 16 to open the community voting location for the November general election.
Delegate Dianna Graves, who recently became chairwoman of the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee, said she couldn't speak for the committee about the issue because members have not met to discuss it. However, she offered her personal opinion on the issue: The committees' authority to veto the community voting sites comes from the rule, which is being changed, she said.
"It's just a simple matter of the facts, if we don't have the authority to impact the decision of an early voting site because of that, then I have the utmost respect for the secretary of state and the attorney general," Graves said. "And I just don't see any reason for the committee to fight that.
"If it's going to be simply a county commission decision, well, the county commission is elected. So that means ... their authority derives from the people," Graves said. "If people don't like where they choose to put early voting sites, then people have the right to speak."
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the commission plans to discuss the rule change at an upcoming meeting and submit comments to the Secretary of State’s Office.
“I'm very pleased that we're moving forward, especially in getting rid of the ability of someone who wasn't elected to overturn the will of people,” Carper said. “I'm pleased that the new regulation regulates community voting, since the old regulation regulated a statute that was never passed."
Carper said he intends to ask the Secretary of State’s Office to include in the rule a way of establishing an emergency early voting site in the event an established early voting location, for instance, loses power.
“We've seen, for example, churches go out,” Carper said. “We’ve seen businesses go out. We've seen bridges closed. We've seen schools closed for repairs, that type of thing. We're going to ask them, probably, to take a look at that. But there needs to be a procedure, especially if there's just total agreement, that you can still let people vote in the general area where you were originally going to have it, if something happens to the site.”
Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick said the bigger change in the draft of the rule is that "satellite precincts" are now "community voting locations."
"The law had already taken the [chairpersons] out of giving the veto of the precinct, and they just had not went with the rules," McCormick said. "They hadn't changed that. And they got that changed. And that seems OK to me."
She added that she's also OK with a provision in the draft rule that would allow county executive parties to nominate potential early voting locations.
"Sometimes, a lot of people will call us and suggest different locations, whether they're early voting sites or just regular Election Day precincts, and we always take those things into consideration when people call us," McCormick said. "But most of this [draft rule] is just about the same."
Kersey said the rule can be amended, in light of public comments the office receives. It also can be amended during interim meetings of the Legislative Rulemaking and Review Committee and during the 2023 legislative session. The rule must be approved by the Legislature.
Written comments about the rule may be mailed to Chris Adler, State Capitol Building 1, Suite 157K, Charleston, WV, 25305, or emailed to cadler@wvsos.gov.