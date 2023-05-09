Three fire hydrants in the Edgewood Historic District on Charleston’s West Side were found to be out of service during an investigation by the Charleston Fire Department and West Virginia American Water Co., officials said Tuesday.
The investigation was prompted by a fire that destroyed a house at 856 Chester Road late Friday.
The fire department said it was unable to get adequate water pressure from three fire hydrants to fight the blaze. An earlier report by the Gazette-Mail said the department was not able to access adequate water flow from two hydrants, but the city clarified Tuesday afternoon that a third hydrant also did not have adequate water flow for fire suppression.
No one was injured in the fire.
According to a news release from West Virginia American, the water company did an investigation of hydrants in the area Monday alongside the fire department in response to Friday’s incident. Following the investigation, three hydrants in the Edgewood Historic District were taken out of service until further notice, the company said.
The three “hydrants of concern” were on 4-inch water mains and last passed inspection in July 2022, the water company said.
“Following today’s meeting, West Virginia American Water is committed to working alongside the city of Charleston and the Charleston Fire Department to remedy any issues with the three fire hydrants of concern and have them back into service as soon as possible,” the company said.
The water company said it will work with the fire department to identify fire hydrants on 4-inch mains to determine their efficiency in the event of emergency. Hydrants with insufficient water flow will be repaired or replaced, the company said.
While the fire hydrants are fixed, the city said, the fire department has a plan to ensure that residents have adequate fire protection.
A fire engine with 1,000 gallons of water provided by the Kanawha County Commission has been located at Station 2, on Virginia Street West. The city of Dunbar, the West Virginia National Guard, and Charleston’s Street Department also have water resources available, the city government said.
“The Charleston Fire Department has trained and planned for scenarios like this and is confident in their fire protection coverage,” the city said in the news release. “We will continue to work with WVAW to ensure fire hydrants throughout the City are operating properly.
“We are thankful for the continued hard work of the Charleston Fire Department, our emergency services partners across the region, and our entire city team and Council Member Jeanine Faegre for her efforts to ensure residents’ voices are heard,” the statement said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive