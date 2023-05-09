Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Three fire hydrants in the Edgewood Historic District on Charleston’s West Side were found to be out of service during an investigation by the Charleston Fire Department and West Virginia American Water Co., officials said Tuesday.

The investigation was prompted by a fire that destroyed a house at 856 Chester Road late Friday.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

