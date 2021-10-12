A green sticker placed on a parking meter on Washington Street near the Shrewsbury Street intersection. Beginning Monday, people can pay to park at some city of Charleston meters using a smartphone app.
A $1.5 million water infrastructure project will close sections of Washington Street in Charleston beginning next week. West Virginia American Water will replace 1,800 feet of 12-inch cast iron water main from Morris to Shrewsbury streets, the company announced in a news release Tuesday.
The project is planned in three phases, beginning the week of Oct. 18. The entire project is expected to be complete in 10 weeks, weather depending.
“Following two recent water main breaks along Washington Street, our team worked quickly to investigate and evaluate the feasibility of a main replacement project in this area,” Robert Burton, West Virginia American Water president, said in the release. “Through our Distribution System Improvement Charge program, we have the ability to prioritize and address these types of unexpected water main replacement projects when the need arises.”
The first phase of the project will begin between Morris and Brooks streets, which will be closed to traffic for about two weeks. Intersections will remain open with traffic limited to one lane.
The next phase will be the Brooks Street to Leon Sullivan Way block, and finally Leon Sullivan Way to Shrewsbury Street.
Each block closure is expected to last two weeks while construction crews work day and night to replace the main and repave the area.
Motorists are urged to avoid these areas and seek an alternate route to avoid delays.
“Our engineering and construction teams are committed to working quickly and safely in order to complete this project in a timely manner,” Burton said. “While we know traffic impacts can cause frustration, we thank our customers for their understanding as we work to improve service reliability in this area of our water system.”
The water company has worked with Charleston Area Medical Center’s General Hospital and the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences to minimize impacts to daily operations and coordinate traffic patterns for emergency vehicles and event patrons, the company said.
The company is also communicating with the state Department of Highways, the city of Charleston, Kanawha County and businesses along the construction route to provide regular updates on project progress and traffic pattern adjustments, the news release says.