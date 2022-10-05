Alison Helm nervously looked on as workers in a scissor lift hoisted a piece of her sculpture onto the wall of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
“I can’t watch this,” she said as they attempted to fasten the 120-pound piece into place.
Helm is a Morgantown artist on sabbatical from her role as director the School of Art and Design at West Virginia University. For the past four months, she has worked on little else besides this, a three-piece wood sculpture depicting a waterfall.
Wednesday afternoon, the work, titled “Sanctity of Living Water," was installed in the Charleston facility's Elk River Atrium.
“I think this particular piece was perfect for the aesthetic and the theme,” said Jeff Pierson, Charleston's director of public art. “We have some amazing sculptors in West Virginia; Alison's one of them. It's amazing that it's all wood. That, to me, is the most phenomenal part. It doesn't look like wood at all, but it's all wood.”
Helm’s artwork is at once vibrant and organic, he said. Pierson said he’s amazed how Helm can make wood look like other material.
“Her overall aesthetic and palette — every piece is just phenomenal,” he said.
Pierson said the new artwork was always part of the plan for the renovated Coliseum. The project was delayed partly by COVID-19, he said.
West Virginia American Water contributed half of the cost of the $10,000 piece. The city paid for the rest with private and corporate funding, Pierson said.
"[The city] probably will do more over here," Pierson said. "We feel like the Coliseum is a great place for public art, as well as our downtown."
Pierson said Helm was the first person he contacted when he found out he would be looking for artwork to add to the renovated former Charleston Civic Center. Wednesday’s addition to the new Coliseum was her second piece to go up there.
"Jeff said he needed a piece that had water in it,” Helm said. “And I said, ‘I do a lot of artwork with water elements, water symbolism. And I would love to do that.' So I gave him a drawing and it was accepted, and I'm thrilled.”
Helm said she's also thrilled that her sculpture doesn’t include any actual water. She fabricated the piece with wood and painted it.
“I think there's a little more power and control just being able to paint your own waterfall and it's slightly stylized," she said. “It's really not going to look like glass, like water looks like, but I'm able to embellish it with colors from all the surrounding stones and be a little more creative with it in that way.”
Pierson said a selection committee took the results of a Facebook poll into consideration when choosing Helm’s work for the Coliseum. The selection committee had the final say, he said.
Pierson said the art at the Coliseum gives visitors a chance to see the work of West Virginia artists, even if they don’t have time to see the rest of the city.
"There are people that only make it to the convention center for a conference,” Pierson said. “So they're getting a chance to see this work. That's why it's so important. They get a glimpse of West Virginia artists and artists that we've included in this project."