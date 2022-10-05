Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Alison Helm nervously looked on as workers in a scissor lift hoisted a piece of her sculpture onto the wall of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

“I can’t watch this,” she said as they attempted to fasten the 120-pound piece into place.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you