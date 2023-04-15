 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'We think he's still around here': Mallory Airport owners keeping founder's memory and mission alive

Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Six friends of late pilot Benny Mallory came together to purchase the Mallory Airport to continue on his legacy.

When a pilot's approach doesn't line up the first time, they can always circle back around.

In October, the family of pilot, storyteller and teacher Benny Mallory auctioned off the tiny, harrowing hilltop airport he built on his family's strawberry field back in the 1950s to former state legislator and pilot Mike Folk.

Brett Staples
Buy Now

Mallory Airport co-owner Brett Staples explains how things work at the tiny airport with a ton of character.
David Hill in the cockpit
Buy Now

New Mallory Airport co-owner David Hill pilots his 1970 Cessna 182 over the airport and South Charleston by the Kanawha River.

Stories you might like

Mallory Airport landscape
Buy Now

Mallory Airport is a uniquely challenging place to land according to the pilots who make up its community.
David Chenoweth
Buy Now

Mallory Airport co-owner David Chenoweth is always ready to fire off a joke or tell a story.
Co-owners working together
Buy Now

New Mallory Airport co-owners (from left) David Chenoweth, Brett Staples and David Hill maneuver Hill's 1970 Cessna 182 back into it's hangar after flying Thursday afternoon.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred