Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Weinstein
Buy Now

Debby Weinstein, who has worked for the YWCA nearly 40 years, including 25 as CEO of YWCA Charleston, retires this week.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

A road trip mishap first brought Debby Weinstein to Charleston decades ago. She and her then-boyfriend, James, were traveling the country in an old truck visiting friends when they ran out of money here. 

Weinstein went to work, first at West Virginia Citizen Action Group and later YWCA Charleston’s domestic violence shelter. James found work in Spencer. The couple thought they’d make enough money to head back to Washington state, where he was from. 

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you