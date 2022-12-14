A road trip mishap first brought Debby Weinstein to Charleston decades ago. She and her then-boyfriend, James, were traveling the country in an old truck visiting friends when they ran out of money here.
Weinstein went to work, first at West Virginia Citizen Action Group and later YWCA Charleston’s domestic violence shelter. James found work in Spencer. The couple thought they’d make enough money to head back to Washington state, where he was from.
“But we loved the people here,” Weinstein said of their reasons for staying in West Virginia. “Oh my goodness, when people say that West Virginians will give the shirt off their back if it's the last shirt they have, it is true. We are so clear about that. And we fell in love with the people, absolutely."
Weinstein retires this week after nearly 40 years with YWCA Charleston — including 25 as CEO. Her last day is Thursday.
She started first as a volunteer for the YWCA in 1982 before taking on a role as overnight advocate at its Resolve Family Abuse Program. That first job had her taking crisis calls from women in domestic violence situations.
"It was so transformative, getting crisis calls in the middle of the night," she said. "Cell phones were not around. So women [were] hiding in closets just, you know, 'This is my violent life. I don't know how to get out of it. I'm terrified.'"
In 1983, when the YWCA moved Sojourner’s Shelter to a dormitory at its former Quarrier Street location, it made Weinstein program director.
At the time, the women were expected to leave the shelter every morning. She recalled an encounter there early on with 84-year-old woman who was sick and had asked Weinstein not to make her leave the building because she needed to rest.
“And that was like, we're asking people to leave without a plan? She's 84 years old, my God,” Weinstein said. “Again, these moments changed your life. I really understood then there was so much work to be done. So much work to be done.”
Under Weinstein’s leadership, the program moved from the Quarrier Street facility to a new home at 413 Shrewsbury St. in 1986. The 30-resident facility offered two rooms for intact families for the first time, allowing husbands to stay with their wives.
“Men and the women would cry and say, ‘This is the worst time of our lives. Why are you forcing us to separate?’ They let them throw sleeping bags out in the backyard so they could be that close. And so that's like, OK, we have to change this,” Weinstein said.
Weinstein led Sojourner’s Shelter through the Reagan administration years, when the federal government drastically cut its housing aid program HUD, which led to an “explosion in homeless” around the country and in West Virginia, she said.
The YWCA opened Sojourner’s current 75-bed facility on Washington Street East in 1991.
It was a relief to have enough room for people, she said, but the organization also became aware of how much people needed support systems, not just shelter.
“Providing three [hot meals] and a cot does nothing to help people get through their issues,” she said. “So there's a myriad of support systems that exist today at Sojourner’s and I can't take credit for many of them, but my [successor at Sojourner's] Margaret Taylor [can].”
Weinstein moved to Missoula, Montana in 1993 to be CEO of the YWCA there. At the time, her husband wanted to move west again to be near family. They stayed until 1997, when she got a call from the Charleston branch that the previous CEO was leaving. They asked if she’d be interested in coming back and leading the organization.
“I laughed and said ‘I don’t think my husband will go for it,’" Weinstein said. "But we loved West Virginia."
The two made a pros and cons list of living in each location.
“There’s no place on earth like West Virginia,” she said. “It just drew us back.”
As CEO, Weinstein advocated for and helped develop the YWCA’s transitional housing program, which provides housing for women who are homeless victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. The program, which opened in 2000, is named for the late Alicia McCormick, who ran the YWCA’s domestic violence program while Weinstein ran Sojourner’s.
McCormick, 32, was stabbed to death in July 1991 by an inmate in the Charleston Work Release Program who worked as the maintenance worker for her apartment building. At the time, Harold Gunnoe was serving a five-to-18-year prison sentence for second-degree murder.
McCormick, a domestic violence counselor, had previously presented at the work release program and encountered Gunnoe there, Weinstein said.
“Let me tell you, I tell anyone in the world that Alicia would be the CEO today and not me,” she said. “She was so incredibly intelligent and hilarious and a spectacular human being.”
Weinstein and McCormick were were close friends, she said.
Weinstein found out about McCormick’s death after McCormick didn’t show up to a Monday morning meeting. She called the woman’s boyfriend, then her parents. Neither had heard from her all weekend.
“We called the police and asked them to get into her house, and there she was,” Weinstein said. “Tragic. Tragic. Tragic. I could just still weep to this day, and I do. My philosophy is when I die and go to the Great Beyond, there's going to be a circle of people who I've loved in my life who are going to be there to greet me. And Alicia is one of the top people there. You just don't get over that.”
Weinstein said McCormick’s death inspired her to go further and work harder in her career at the YWCA.
“After I got through it, it just ignited in me more fire in my belly to make the change, to let God use me as the best tool I could possibly be,” she said, “to make the change that we all want to see in our society — less violence, more supportive of women, eliminating racism — just all of it.”
Weinstein also helped develop the YWCA’s Shanklin Center for Senior Enrichment and Empowerment Homes, said Jeri Matheny, the organization’s board president. The Shanklin Center opened in 2005.
Weinstein learned at Sojourner’s that many elderly, single female victims of elder abuse languished there. It wasn’t safe for them to go home to their relatives because their families abused them, Matheny said.
Matheny said Weinstein’s legacy at the YWCA is that she developed and stabilized many of its programs.
“She developed so many of the programs and just made the YW so stable and such an important part of really not just Charleston, not just the Kanawha Valley but this whole part of the state,” Matheny said. “Sojourner’s Shelter is such a major shelter. Our domestic violence shelter serves people from several counties. So all those programs she's either introduced, or has built them up and stabilized them.”
Matheny said Weinstein inspires people to accomplish more than they think they can.
“She asks a lot of people — whether you're a staff member, a volunteer, or a client, or a donor, she expects a lot of people,” Matheny said. “But because of her passion and enthusiasm and her faith in them, people go out and do more than they thought they could. They really do."
Weinstein also has the ability to work with people where they are, she said.
“She might be giving a ride to someone who needs to get to the domestic abuse shelter. And then she might go from that to meeting with a corporate donor, and she's perfectly comfortable in both situations,” Matheny said. “And she's perfectly comfortable dealing with the many crises that YWCA clients are facing.”
With Weinstein’s retirement, Jennifer Goddard, the YWCA’s program director since 2016, will become CEO. The organization’s board put together a committee of local leaders and did a national search for the new CEO, she said.
“At the end of the day, Jennifer was selected, and not for any other reason than she knocked the whole process out of the park, and it was a six-month process. It was a lot,” Weinstein said. “So, I have great confidence that she is going to do an outstanding job.”
Goddard stepped in earlier this year when Weinstein went on emergency leave to have knee surgery, she said.
“All of our directors highly respect her,” Weinstein said. “I highly respect her. I do not believe in someone coming in and ‘Oh, you have such big footprints to fill.’ That's, that's just so unhealthy. She will create her own fabulous footprints.”
Goddard said Weinstein leaves the organization on solid ground. She said her first priority as CEO will be to manage the organization through the changes. Long-time Sojourner’s director Margaret Taylor retired in March. The organization’s chief financial officer retired last year, she said.
Beyond that, Goddard says the organization has some exciting opportunities with the expansion of its racial equity program. The organization plans to open the Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion in 2023.
“I think we have lots of opportunities within the organization to look at our programming and how we are offering services and some of our collaborations,” Goddard said.
“I think the first thing is, I really want to listen to the folks here within the YWCA, as well as our community partners and our supporters to really, really understand the opportunities that we have to grow and continue the legacy that Deb has left,” she said.