Some days he might take 20 orders. Some days it’s three.
Phat Daddy’s owner Cameron Cordon makes sure he pays himself -- one of the things he learned in studying to open a business -- but the barbecue stand on Railroad Avenue isn’t turning a profit.
Yet on a 2-degree day two days before Christmas, Cordon remained unbowed.
“I’m not giving up,” he said. “They’re going to have to drag me off that lot.”
Phat Daddy’s is located on Railroad Avenue, accessible off Watts Street or Railroad Avenue’s intersection with Washington Street West. Neither offers a view of Phat Daddy’s and its signature red, yellow and black colors, the center of which is a chicken coop.
His landlord gave him the coop. Cordon did the rest, pooling COVID-19 enhanced unemployment checks and relying on the help and income of wife Octavia. The little place celebrated its first anniversary last month.
“We haven’t made any money yet,” Cordon said. “We’ve had to deal with the skyrocketing prices of everything. But it feels good being able to wake up every day, go to my place and cook. And we’ve had about 15 caterings, which has helped out a lot as well.
“It’s been rough but it’s been worth it. I’m feeling good about it.”
Cordon realizes his place is out of the way. That’s why he and his wife got together $10,000, most of went which to pay for three digital billboards around town. The city of Charleston’s small business grant program reimbursed them the cost.
Some may chuckle, but Cordon’s other solution is straight off the Progressive insurance commercials, the one with the overbearing dad checking on his teenage, sign-flipping son. He says he will either stand at the Railroad-Washington Street intersection himself and flip a sign or hire someone to do it.
“I’m going to remedy that,” he says. “The Door Dashes and Grub Hubs have told me it’s taken 20 minutes to find this place.”
On the other hand, Cordon said he likes the location in that he can pump music at a modest volume from the rustic, attractive deck and not bother anybody. A side lot offers room for expansion, if business allows.
Lately, more West Side locals have been drawn in by an $8.99 lunch special. The last month has been good.
Last year, business turned brick in the winter, buoyed by a Gazette-Mail article about the opening. Cordon has it laminated in the chicken coop, which is more novelty than spectacle. Only the most observant would recognize it as such.
“I think we’ll see a profit when it’s constant, $500 to $600 per shift, maybe $800,” Cordon said. "Then the profits start building."
It doesn’t help that daughter Lativia likes to eat restaurant cooking upon getting out of school in the afternoon, Cordon jokingly says, although she is turning into a good cook herself. “She’s like a mini-me.”
The Cordons also operate a moving business. In getting the restaurant on solid ground, that revenue may have to be plugged into the equation.
“We’re trying to get multiple strains of income,” Cordon said.
Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.
