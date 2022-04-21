The Kanawha County Commission violated West Virginia election rules by missing a deadline when it approved an early voting site on Charleston’s West Side, Secretary of State Mac Warner wrote Thursday.
In light of the order from Warner, the Kanawha County Commission said it will not open the location — the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council building at 321 Virginia St. W. — during the primary election.
“It’s unfortunate that the secretary of state has decided to shut down early voting on Charleston’s West Side, but we will abide by the order,” County Commissioner Ben Salango said Thursday. “It’s our intention to make sure it’s open for the general election in November. However, it will not be open in the primary election in May.”
Thursday’s ruling from Warner came hours after the West Virginia Elections Commission held an emergency meeting to discuss an opinion from Attorney General Patrick Morrisey‘s office about a rule governing the establishment of early voting sites.
Kanawha commissioners had voted to move ahead with the West Side early voting site, despite opposition from the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee, in violation of a rule from the Secretary of State’s Office. That office said its rule had the “force and effect” of law.
An advisory opinion issued earlier this week by the Attorney General’s Office said that, in light of a 2011 amendment to state law that removed the requirement that locations for in-person early voting sites be agreed to by chairs of county political executive committees, “a reviewing court would likely set aside West Virginia Code of State Rules § 153-13-3.5, which addresses lack of consent by a chairperson.”
But, the attorney general’s opinion said, deadlines outlined in the rule “retain full force and effect of law.” According to that rule, county clerks are required to submit proposals for new early voting sites no later than 120 days prior to an election. County commissions must then approve or deny the proposals no later than 90 days before an election.
After an executive session during Thursday’s Elections Commission meeting, chairman Matt Chapman said the commission had advised Warner to promptly address in writing his position to the Kanawha County Commission. Warner’s answer to the County Commission came around 4:30 p.m. in a four-page letter.
“After consultation with the [State Elections Commission] and receiving a formal opinion by the Attorney General that the deadlines set forth in 153 CSR 13 retain the full force and effect of law, its clear that the Kanawha County Commission’s approval of the additional early voting location at the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council building is in violation of the lawful deadline,” Warner wrote.
In a letter by its outside counsel, Ancel Ramey, the County Commission argued that the law “is silent regarding the imposition of any deadlines by the Secretary of State.” The law requires only a legal advertisement be placed at least 30 days before an election to give notice of the community voting location address, and the dates and times it will be open, Ramey wrote.
During the Elections Commission meeting Thursday, Andrew Gunnoe, an attorney and assistant county manager for the Kanawha commission, said the commission first proposed a West Side early voting location at its Oct. 21, 2021, meeting — 210 days before the May 10 primary. At that meeting, the commission discussed adding two early voting sites in Charleston: one on the East End and one on the West Side, but specific locations had not been determined.
“It was on every County Commission meeting agenda, essentially from Oct. 7, through, actually through our meeting last week,” Gunnoe said.
Warner found the Kanawha commission ultimately voted to approve the West Side location at its Feb. 17 meeting and again on March 27. He said that, according to state code, the deadline for the May primary was Feb. 9.
“Whereas the Commission’s final vote approving the proposed early voting location was not made, at the earliest, until February 17, the Commission violated the active legislative rule,” Warner wrote.
Salango said Thursday the commission is pleased that the attorney general’s opinion agreed with the County Commission that approval from the county executive party isn’t necessary to establish an early voting location, and that the opinion came before the start of early voting, which begins April 27.
“Rather than challenge the secretary of state’s order [and] potentially cast doubt on the votes cast in the primary in Charleston’s West Side, we simply plan to comply with the order, even though we strongly disagree with it,” Salango said. “And we will make every effort to have that open for the November general election.”