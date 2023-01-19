Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Columbus, Ohio-based company has been selected to receive $754,000 in tax credits to construct affordable housing on Charleston's West Side, a West Virginia Housing Development fund spokesperson confirmed Thursday. 

The project is slated to go on land presently occupied by Charleston Department Store, which two weeks ago announced it would close this spring. Owner Barry Ogrin said at the time he was near to closing on the sale of the building.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

