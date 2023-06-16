Elk City Records is on the move. At least it will be soon.
The 311 West Washington St. used record store, which draws visitors from far and wide, will be relocating over the next few months to a new home at 601 Maryland Ave.
That building currently houses C&B Blueprint, which has repaired and sold surveying equipment from that location since 2007. It has maintained other locations in Charleston for years, but decided to consolidate its Charleston location with its Huntington headquarters, says one of the store’s owners, Ron Copley.
Elk City Records is so named for its location in what has become known as the Elk City area of Charleston’s West Side.
Record store owner Phil Melick spent $225,000 on the C&B building for the space. The blueprint building is divided into halves, which will afford Melick a performance space for artists and a much larger retail space than he currently occupies. The new space is located two blocks west and one block south of the current store.
“We’ve been working to get a bigger store for years,” said Melick, who opened Elk City Records in March 2017. “But we always wanted to stay in the neighborhood.”
Copley said his is a service-driven business. His company delivers all the way up Interstate 79 to Pittsburgh, with stops along the way. Shifting operations an hour to the west, in Huntington, only adds a little to what are already long trips, he said.
“If we were three or four hours away, we’d probably keep this place open,” Copley said.
Melick has hosted musical artists before, but not comfortably. His current space is a rectangle occupied by his record stock. Once ensconced on Maryland Avenue, he plans to use portable record racks to wheel into what is now C&B’s repair area. That should create a large, mostly open square in the planned retail spot.
The present C&B repair area affords Melick a place to put records he buys in temporary storage, until ready for display. That back half also features a garage door convenient for unloading.
Another factor is better parking, Melick said.
“When we moved in here in 2017, it was easy for people to drive up and park near the store,” he said. “With all the new places that have opened, it’s not anymore.”
Father-and-son team Jeff and Jonah Bramel drove from Ashland, Kentucky, on Friday and said they had to park a way off. Bramel — a Methodist pastor in downtown Ashland — commended the store’s variety. He seemed particularly impressed with Melick’s stock of jazz records.
“It’s a cool location,” he said. “I’ve never been to this part of Charleston before.”
Melick said it will take most of the summer and possibly into the fall to fully move. He said he has discussed the situation with landlord Tighe Bullock. Bullock owns several properties in the area, including the old Staats Hospital building. He is developing it to accommodate Legal Aid of West Virginia’s expected arrival sometime next year.
The Elk City Records move creates two new vacancies in the heart of the little district. The Books and Brews restaurant space, which Bullock also owns, is likewise empty.
“We want the building to be occupied,” Melick said of his current spot. “It’s ideal for retail.”
Copley said the coal industry’s smaller presence had a “trickle effect” on engineering firms. They represent a large share of the surveying business, he said. COVID also caused a kink in business. Copley runs the company with brothers Benny and Scott.
C&B bought the building in 2007. Formerly it served as an electronics repair shop.
