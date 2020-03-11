West Side residents asked the city to delay a vote on zoning changes. The vote will happen anyway.

Despite heavy pushback from West Side residents, the Charleston City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on proposed zoning changes in the neighborhood, according to the meeting agenda.
On Tuesday at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, during what was advertised as an information session on the proposed changes, West Side residents criticized the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority and the city over the unknown status of the West Side Community Renewal Plan.
Attendees said that without knowing where the plan stands, it creates further uncertainty about residential development in the West Side. This led to confusion about whether the zoning proposal is a piece of the plan and questions about how it fits into the plan’s goals.
Those concerns were echoed Wednesday morning during the authority’s regularly scheduled meeting. Executive Director Ron Butlin said the draft plan to amend the 2008 West Side Community Renewal Plan is still on hold while the board works with other West Virginia cities’ urban renewal authorities and the West Virginia Municipal League to clean up the wording of state Code on urban renewal law.
Rick Martin, president of the NAACP Charleston branch, asked during the public comment period that the board work with the city and West Side residents to schedule a community meeting on the plan.
He said at the least, a day-long working session with West Side residents and the authority and city is needed so all concerns can be addressed and the path forward is clear.
The 2019 draft plan has been held up since West Virginia University’s lead land use attorney, Jesse Richardson, read it and wrote to the city that “a court would be slightly more likely than not” to find the draft does not comply with the law.
Richardson said the draft lacks specificity. It doesn’t include detailed costs for proposed projects or investments, which is required by state Code.
“Ladies and gentleman, that ‘08 plan has been in place for almost 12 years … We understand the past, we understand much of what went on under the previous administration, particularly as it related to residential slum and blight in the area covered by the West Side Community Renewal Plan,” Martin said. “We can’t walk away from that. We can’t close our eyes and act like it didn’t happen.
“This is a new day. This is a new administration and we have an opportunity to do right by the people, and I don’t think after 12 years of neglect, in terms of residential slum and blight, I really don’t feel like it’s unreasonable what the community is saying.”
City Councilor Tiffany Wesley Plear said the unknown status of the plan, coupled with confusion over the zoning changes, drives residents’ desire for a meeting. She represents Ward 4, the area of the West Side most affected by the proposed changes. She also is a commissioner on the authority board.
“Without truly understanding what’s happening with the plan right now, the community doesn’t know, OK, is this [zoning change] part of the plan? Is this instead of the plan? … There’s not a clear understanding,” Plear said.
“I don’t think the community is saying the problem is we don’t want development; that’s not it. The community wants development,” she said. “But with being so on edge, [residents] want to know … this is chapter one; but you’ve written the whole book. Can I read the whole book?”
Martin agreed the need for the big picture doesn’t diminish efforts by city Planning Director Dan Vriendt and Planner John Butterworth on the zoning proposal.
“While this may not be a bad idea, and while it may be needed at some point, the question [is], is it the most appropriate thing for that community at this time?” Martin said. “I say that because when you consider the two-and-a-half years that was spent with the use of a consultant working on the West Side Community Plan amendments, [we] end up after that period of time with questions about do those amendments comply with [the law]?
“I think the community deserves an explanation. They need to hear what happened, where are we, where are we going, what is the time frame.”
Plear said she was happy with the meeting Tuesday night and hopes it will lead to further discussion.
“I think everybody felt they were heard, which is something that doesn’t happen all the time,” Plear said. “Now our next step is acting on what we heard.”
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.