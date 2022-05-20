For the first time since 2019, the West Virginia Book Festival is returning as an in-person event to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
This year's festival will be held Oct. 21-22.
The event was originally planned to be in person last year, but a spike in COVID-19 cases around the event date led organizers to move the convention online.
“We had hoped to do it last year, but with the rising COVID numbers, we felt that that wasn’t in the best interest,” said Brittany Addis, West Virginia Book Festival co-chair and a Cross Lanes Branch librarian. “We did do it virtually last year, which was very successful, but there’s nothing that really compares to the atmosphere of an in-person festival.”
This year, the festival is featuring multiple New York Times bestselling and award-winning authors. The 2022 guest speaker lineup includes New York Times bestselling authors V.E. Schwab, C.J. Box and Elin Hilderbrand, as well as author, columnist and public speaker Deesha Philyaw, and children’s author and illustrator Marc Brown.
Addis said the decision to make the event virtual last year came from concerns over the comfort and safety of both attendees and the guest authors.
Despite the festival being online, Addis said they were still pleased with the overall turnout and virtual attendance.
“In a way, it was kind of a good thing because it did allow us to reach people that are not necessarily able to come to an in-person event, whether that be distance or maybe, you know, they had health concerns and if we had done it in person, they would not have been able to participate,” Addis said.
Addis said organizers are looking into integrating more accessibility options for attendees in the future, however, nothing is certain yet.
The festival, which typically averages around 5,000 attendees, offers presentations from best-selling national, regional and local authors in addition to writing workshops, family activities, a literary marketplace and their annual Used Book Sale. Admission to all events is free and open to the public.
“It’s an honor to be able to be part of something that I think means a lot to not just West Virginians,” Addis said. “We have people that come from, you know, surrounding states, so it just means a lot to book lovers everywhere.”
Schwab is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of more than 20 books. Some of her most notable works include international bestseller "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue," and the critically acclaimed "Shades of Magic," "Villains" and "Cassidy Blake" series. Her work has been translated into over two dozen languages and her short story, "First Kill," is currently being produced by Netflix.
Box is Wyoming-born No. 1 New York Times bestselling author best known for his "Joe Pickett" series. He has won multiple awards, and his work has sold more than 10 million copies in the U.S and been translated into 27 languages. Box has previously worked as a ranch hand, surveyor, fishing guide, newspaper reporter, and editor and owner of an international tourism marketing firm with his wife.
Hilderbrand is the author of 28 novels, including "Summer of ‘69," which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list in 2019. Hilderbrand is also a proud mother of three, a dedicated Peloton rider, an enthusiastic at-home cook and a seven-year breast cancer survivor. Her next novel, "The Hotel Nantucket," is set to be released in June. After her intended retirement in 2024, she plans to become a book influencer, according to her website.
Philyaw is a Kimbilio Fiction Fellow best known for her debut short story collection, "The Secret Lives of Church Ladies," about Black women, sex and the Black church. The collection received multiple awards and was a finalist for the National Book Award for Fiction. Currently, the collection is being produced and adapted by HBO Max.
Brown is the mastermind behind the bestselling "Arthur" books and creator of PBS’s six-time Emmy Award-winning animated series of the same name. Brown has sold 65 million copies of his stories about Arthur and is also the illustrator for critically acclaimed picture books "Wild about Books," "Born to Read," "ZooZical!," "Wild About You!" and most recently, "In New York."
The 2022 West Virginia Book Festival's charter presenters include The Kanawha County Public Library; The Library Foundation of Kanawha County, Inc.; the West Virginia Humanities Council; and The Charleston Gazette-Mail. This year’s sponsors include West Virginia Public Broadcasting; the West Virginia Library Commission; the Center for the Book; the Marshall University Foundation; the Friends of the Library; and TC Energy Foundation.
For more information, visit www.wvbookfestival.org.