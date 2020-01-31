West Virginia State University celebrates Black History Month

West Virginia State University is celebrating Black History Month with a series of events throughout February.
The month-long series kicks off Feb. 6 with local author, attorney and member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Larry L. Rowe, having a talk and signing for his new book, “Virginia Slavery and King Salt in Booker T. Washington’s Boyhood Home.” The free talk and signing will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Della Brown Taylor Art Gallery in the Davis Fine Arts Building.
Also Feb. 6, an art display featuring African American horse jockeys who were among the first to race at the Kentucky Derby will open in the Della Brown Taylor Art Gallery. Sponsored by the Project for the Preservation of African American Turf History, the exhibit features portraits of the pioneering African American jockeys that were at the forefront of the horse racing industry in the late 1800s but are largely unknown today. The exhibition will remain on display during normal operating hours at the art gallery through March 5. Admission is free.
On Feb. 18, special screenings of the new film, “River of Hope,” will take place in the P.A. Williams Auditorium of Ferrell Hall at 12:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. “River of Hope” is the true story of how former slave Mary Barnes Cabell and her children founded West Virginia State University, the first college for African Americans in West Virginia. The screenings are free.
On Feb. 25, author and civil rights activist DeRay McKesson will be the keynote speaker for the University’s Black History Month Convocation. McKesson is the author of the critically-acclaimed memoir, “On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope,” and is the co-founder of Campaign Zero and host of the award-winning weekly podcast “Pod Save The People.” The convocation will be at 12:30 p.m. in the P.A. Williams Auditorium of Ferrell Hall. Admission is free.
A complete calendar of Black History Month events can be found at www.wvstateu.edu/blackhistorymonth.