A day after nearly 5 inches of rain fell in just 45 minutes, Calvin Jarrett wasn’t ready for the sequel.
With more rain in the forecast for Tuesday evening, Jarrett said he was about to roust his wife out of their mobile home, which was washed off its foundation Monday.
“She needs to get her ass in gear,” Jarrett said. “If she wants to stay, she can, but I’m gettin' out of here. I’m not going to watch this all over again.”
Jarrett lives on Fields Creek Road, just east of the Chesapeake city limits. Known to locals as Winifrede Hollow, the area got hit as hard as any locale by Monday morning’s rain, said Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald, staffing the Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday afternoon.
She said emergency officials had identified 63 dwellings in Winifrede that had suffered internal water damage, and more that have crawl space and foundation damage. The latter two conditions are usually not sufficient for FEMA condemnation.
Overall, about 100 houses in Eastern Kanawha County -- including hard-hit Slaughter’s Creek, near Chelyan, and Witcher Creek, near Belle -- suffered damage. No injuries or deaths have been reported.
A flood watch remained in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday for much of the areas affected by Monday's storm, although the chance of precipitation was forecast to drop throughout the day.
Floodwater knocked the Jarretts' trailer, like many up the hollow, off its foundation. It also swept two outbuildings off their property. One ended up near the mouth of the hollow, perhaps a quarter-mile away.
“I’ve never seen the water this high in 30 years,” Jarrett said. He called his home a total loss, long-term, and desperately wanted a shower. He couldn’t get one because the gas was turned off.
Up and down Winifrede Hollow, people tried to clean up, amid tree fragments, general debris, omnipresent mud and roads partially washed out. Most road damage occurred farther up the hollow. Wests Virginia Division of Highways trucks ran nonstop Tuesday, at least some of them attempting to shore up the eaten-away creek bank with rock.
Isaac Sparks and his wife had to carry their three children, ages 5, 3 and 1, out of their trailer, which got moved about 30 feet off its cinderblock foundation. A photo that circulated on social media Monday shows the trailer nearly submerged, a nearby small blue house thrown against a neighboring one and the Sparks’ two cars bobbing in the water.
Sparks said he and his wife would stay with his mother, or exercise other family options for housing. He predicted that they will own a new home and land soon. His father, James Balser, tried to get over to help but couldn’t reach them in time.
“That’s the first time I’ve had my heart broken that bad in a long time, when I saw the situation,” Balser said.
Much of Winifrede Hollow was hit hard -- damaged vehicles and houses, marked with an “X” to signify they are a loss, are plentiful.
But not at Greg Brewer’s place. Winifrede on Tuesday cast a numbing visual landscape of mud and a bunch of other things, until one arrived at Brewer’s house. From the road, one could see that his cement, in-ground swimming pool had been left untouched, spotless.
“I just got lucky,” said Brewer, 51.
The water stopped about 15 feet from his pool and ate away about that much of the creek bank. Three sheds and a pool house, in addition to his pool and home, also were unscathed.
Brewer’s land is a little higher than the creek and the natural curvature of the stream routes water around it.
The Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department did not fare as well. Water ripped supporting concrete and asphalt from under one corner of the building, leaving it hanging in the air.
Three young men walked the hollow, passing out damage-assessment forms. Herrald said those forms will be submitted to state and federal officials, in hopes that the Federal Emergency Management Agency declares the area a federal disaster area.
Herrald said many of those forced to leave their homes had found refuge with family members. She said no one had taken advantage of emergency accommodations in Quincy that were provided by West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.
