After getting approval for more than half a million dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds, Capitol Market is planning improvements for the interior and exterior of its Smith Street facility.
Charleston City Council last month approved distributing $600,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to the Market.
Plans for the money include four major components: Wi-Fi and broadband upgrades throughout the Market; the replacement of an aging sewer line and remodel of the facility’s restrooms; improvements to the outdoor market area and improvements to the Smith Street side of the Market.
“From the get-go, we saw [the American Rescue Plan funding] as an opportunity to do things that we couldn’t otherwise,” executive director Evan Osborn said. “We’re a fully independent 501(C)3, which a lot of people don’t know. So, really the market is here to support our nine indoor tenants and then our West Virginia farmers. So letting us handle the infrastructure things, the bathrooms, the skylights, the broadband, allows them with limited resources to do things they otherwise couldn’t.”
Tim Cunningham, chairperson of the maintenance committee on the nonprofit’s board of directors, said the improvements have been needed for a long time.
“It’s just great to have this grant so that we can do these improvements…,” Cunningham said. “A lot of it is just maintenance.”
Osborn said upgrading the Market’s Wi-Fi and broadband is the first and easiest project the nonprofit will tackle beginning in August.
The facility, an old train depot, has limited Wi-Fi, he said. Inside the Market, the connection is “passable,” but large portions of the outdoor market area do not have Wi-Fi coverage.
“And as we encourage our farmers to start taking credit cards, they really need a strong Wi-Fi network out there, which we don't have,” Osborn said.
Boosting the Wi-Fi indoors will also help the Market meet the demand of people who use it as a kind of third space — not home but also not the workplace.
“It’s kind of both,” Osborn said. “You can shop for home. You can get some work done. So we need to meet that demand.”
If all goes as planned, the Market will start work on replacing the sewer line and remodeling the bathrooms this winter.
As traffic at the Market has increased, the sewer has been a problem, he said.
“Where the building was created as a rail depot, it was never envisioned to handle the volume of public traffic we have,” Osborn said. “As such, it's created problems from time to time, just particularly since COVID with people utilizing the market. So we saw really a need to address that.”
During that work, the Market will shut down its bathroom facilities and bring in trailers with restrooms.
“It's kind of an undertaking, but we think we can hopefully wrap that project in six to eight weeks,” he said.
In the outdoor Market area, Osborn said the nonprofit intends to replace aging skylights and add permanent retractable shading for growers.
“To keep a lot of our produce from burning and getting scorched by the sun, a lot of our growers use shade cloth,” Osborn said. “This is kind of a temporary measure. What we envision doing is permanent retractable [shading] so that they can raise and lower it depending [on the need].”
Adding the shade components will help growers extend the life and freshness of the produce they sell, Osborn said
Because of the Market’s proximity to the interstate, its skylights get dirty, Osborn said.
“Just by virtue of being surrounded by interstate for 180 degrees, it just gets so much road debris,” he said.
Plans also include adding a sound system and lights to accommodate groups hosting events at the Market.
“What we want to do is create sound and lighting infrastructure here to be able to host those groups that come in, so they don’t have to bring in their own sound systems…,” Osborn said. “That’s probably the last thing we’ll do.”
Besides receiving American Rescue Plan funding from the city of Charleston, Capitol Market is also seeking more than $600,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds from the Kanawha County Commission. The commission has yet to vote on the Market’s application.
The market plans to make structural repairs to the Smith Street side of the building, which has sustained damage from being hit by trucks over the years, Osborn said.
Plans also include improving lighting to address security issues and adding a wheelchair ramp to that side of the building.
“Enhanced lighting on the Smith Street side of Capitol Market is needed to enhance the safety of both customers and pedestrians during the evening hours,” the Market wrote in its application to the city. “We want customers who desire to shop small and locally to feel comfortable coming to the Capitol Market at all times, including after work when the sun has already set.”
Osborn said enhancing the look of the building will go a long way to help improve travelers’ first impressions of Charleston.
“As you're getting off the interstate, you see signs for the visitor center, which is housed by the [Convention and Visitors’ Bureau] within the Market,” Obsorn said. “And so we wanted to spend some money to really spruce up the facade… for so many people that are coming off the interstate right here they're coming straight in and this is their first impression of Charleston.
“This is, for all intents and purposes, the first thing that they see. So we really want to make sure that we’re putting our best foot forward,” he said.
The Market’s original application to the city for funding included plans to buy the property located across the street at 1001 Smith St. and build a community kitchen for its growers to use, but property acquisition was removed before city council gave its final approval for the proposal.
The idea was that if for instance, a grower wanted to make and sell their own salsa, they could use the licensed and inspected kitchen to prepare it.
“We just sort of envisioned it as the evolution of their product cycle, creating that secondary market for their products,” he said.” The opportunity to earn revenue outside of the traditional growing season.”
With the help of the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority, the Market unsuccessfully bid on the property, which is owned by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
The house is still for sale and the DHHR is accepting offers at fair market value, said DHHR spokeswoman Allison Adler.
Osborn said there’s still a chance plans for the community kitchen eventually will go forward, but there needs to be “more conversation” about it.
Osborn said the Market would hire a consultant to manage the projects. Overseeing the work would be too much for the Market's two and a half staff members to handle, he said.
“We want to be good stewards of public funds,” he said. “The best way for us to do that is to bring somebody on board that has the technical expertise to accomplish that.”
In all, the Market plans to finish the improvements over the next two years, as outlined in its application, as long as supply-chain delays don’t make that impossible.
“I'd be remiss if I didn't thank the city really for making this happen,” he said. “Everyone has their own ideas as to how this once in a generation money should be spent, and I'm just grateful that they gave us an opportunity to pitch our case and I'm extremely grateful that they found merit in what we want and need to do,” Osborn said.