When Jeremy Nelson relocated his business, Food Among the Flowers, from the only home it had known for three decades, it was to streamline an operation that had swelled to more than merely roses and tulips.
Now -- less than three months after the move from 1038 Quarrier Street to the former site of Bartlett-Burdette-Cox Funeral Home, an 11,000-square-foot building off Tennessee Avenue -- Nelson is facing down the biggest day of the year for flowers.
Of course, second guessing would seem to be the natural assumption, right?
“The pandemic just pushed me,” Nelson, 46, said, “because I had to get my affairs in order.”
In this instance, "in order" meant "consolidating."
Nelson needed suitable property to house an enterprise that had swelled since he bought it from Jim Fletcher and David Fleshman in 2017. What was once primarily a flower-and-catering business now includes The Rental Party, a division that offers event necessities, such as tents, tables, lines, etc.
When paired with the preexisting shop, Nelson provides a "one-stop shop, instead of having to piecemeal things together."
Regardless, that one-stop shop was scattered among five buildings around town that housed equipment, so it wasn’t exactly convenient. Now, it’s streamlined under one roof that covers a structure in which Nelson said he invested "well into six-figures" for renovations.
"It’s a remarkable building; I’d admired the property for years," Nelson said. "It’s a stately building, and I watched it sit vacant for a couple of years."
Food Among the Flowers officially opened in its new location Jan. 1. It’s currently home to a staff of upwards of 20 people -- about twice as many as are usually employed the rest of the year. That’s because Valentine’s Day is part of a holy trinity for the floral business, looming over the likes of Mother’s Day and Easter.
According to the National Retail Federation, Valentine’s Day is a nearly $20 billion industry unto itself. The holiday’s revenue comes from a variety of streams, ranging from big-ticket items, such as jewelry or electronics, to lower-priced fare, such as candy. But a sizeable chunk of that money stems from flowers -- upwards of $2 billion annually over the past few years.
And at the local level, orders relating to Feb. 14 can set the tone for how a business will operate in coming months. The urgency of dominating Valentine’s Day is enhanced this year because the pandemic has left many businesses little, if any, margin for error.
The rub is that the National Retail Federation projects spending on Valentine’s Day gifts this year to fall from a record $196.31 million in 2020 to $164.76 million. The federation says the majority of that expected lost revenue will be the higher-priced retail items; otherwise, its survey indicates sales of traditional gifts to likely again be strong.
That includes 36% of people in the survey saying they will purchase flowers. Yes, even some arranged in a former funeral home.
“People can’t visit their loved ones. It’s not as easy to do that now,” Nelson said. “And, most of the time, they’re sending [flowers] to their wife or girlfriend or loved one. But there are those grandmas, aunts and uncles and all those folks they haven’t seen in a while that they think of on a special occasion. Valentine’s Day is a good time to let those folks know you love them, too.”