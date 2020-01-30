With water sale final, Glasgow hopes for economic rebound

With a $200,000 check from West Virginia American Water in hand, Glasgow Mayor Donald Fannin said his town is, finally, in good financial straits.
On Thursday, the town closed a deal with WVAW for its takeover of water service for Glasgow’s 309 customers. Before, the eastern Kanawha County town bought its water from neighboring Cedar Grove. According to annual budgets filed with the state Auditor’s Office, Glasgow spent $100,000 a year to purchase the water and distribute it to residents.
It’s continuously the most expensive line item in the town’s budget. But now, it’s no longer their problem.
“The town of Glasgow is officially out of the water business,” Fannin said. “We’ve been able to maintain this town, just barely, for the last year, and now things are turning, I believe.”
Water for the town was turned over to WVAW Thursday morning, according to West Virginia American Water President Robert Burton. In coming months, he said, the company will evaluate the facilities that came with the sale. It will replace service lines, residential meters and mains as needed, and will look at the integrity of the water tanks.
Customers now served by WVAW will see their rates increase in phases, going up a small percentage at the end of each year until 2023, when they will pay the rates set for the rest of the company’s Kanawha Valley customers.
Glasgow customers pay $33.77 per 3,400 gallons of water used, according to the West Virginia Public Service Commission. Those rates were set last May, when customers on the system experienced a 32 percent rate increase, according to a tariff filing with the PSC. WVAW customers in Kanawha County currently pay $57.94 per 3,400 gallons used.
Fannin, however, said he is not worried about the increased rates, and he doesn’t think residents will be, either.
“Having money in the town’s pocket is nice, sure, but more than that is the fact that customers are going to have good, quality water, consistently,” Fannin said. “I can’t overemphasize that last word enough: consistent. That’s what they need, what many have been asking for.”
When the water system was operated by the Town of Glasgow, Fannin said some residents’ water would go out three to four times a month. Many of the pipes that deliver the water, and several of the mains along them, have not been upgraded or replaced since they were first installed sometime in the mid-19th century.
Like many small water systems in West Virginia, the aging infrastructure means constant leaks. In its most recent annual report, filed with the PSC in 2017, the system reported a water loss rate of 66 percent, meaning almost three-quarters of the water the town purchases and then pumps is lost underground, never reaching a faucet.
That was the fifth highest rate of unaccounted water loss among public water systems in the state last year.
The town’s business deal with Cedar Grove is also questionable: According to the PSC, the agreement between the two entities expired years ago and there is no renewal on record. Also, according to Environmental Protection Agency inspection records, Cedar Grove Public Service District has 11 violations on the books for drinking water standards over the past three years.
When Fannin became mayor last February, he said one of the first things he wanted to tackle was the town’s aging, unreliable water system. Since he took office, he said calls come in nonstop about water outages, low pressure and system leaks.
Now, he said, he’s relieved he doesn’t have to worry about it.
“It’s a little sentimental to see it gone. It’s something the town has operated for a long, long time, but everything has a breaking point — and a price,” Fannin joked. “We couldn’t afford it and we needed some income to help us get — stay — afloat. Now we’ve got that, and I know the water is something taken care of.”
As Fannin noted, the takeover was well timed, as the town was in dire need of money. Just last fall, there was discussion among town officials to possibly unincorporate Glasgow as a municipality due to a lack of cash flow.
“I told them, if we do that, we’re handing all our control over to Kanawha County. The people sitting in Charleston, who don’t step a foot out here, will be making our decisions. Is that what we want? No, no, it wasn’t,” Fannin said.
Per West Virginia state code, a special election is required for residents to vote on unincorporating. Also, in order to qualify for a voluntary dissolution, the town must have all debts paid off. It would have been a long, arduous process for the people in Glasgow.
But now, that’s not even a consideration, Fannin said. Without the monthly costs for purchased water and facility maintenance, and with the one-time $200,000 bump, he said the town is rebounding.
A Dollar General recently opened, upping the quarterly Business and Occupation taxes paid to the town. It sits in the shadow of a former coal-fired power plant that was operated by American Electric Power until 2015, when it ceased operations. Before the plant’s closure, AEP paid up to $200,000 annually to the town in B&O taxes, and more in property taxes, according to past budgets.
Fannin said the plant’s closure was a huge blow to the town. The past four years — during only one of which he’s served as mayor — have been an adjustment period.
“There was a long time of making questionable decisions here, I think,” Fannin said. “It’s been eye opening for the people as they see the sacrifices that need to be made in a town to keep going on less money, then less money again.”
The AEP plant not only provided jobs in the area, but brought workers in from neighboring areas who spent money in Glasgow. When it closed, some residents moved for other jobs, and there was no corporate presence to help support town facilities or sponsor community events.
While surrounding municipalities raised rates for refuse pick up and other operational fees, Glasgow’s remained the same, Fannin said. The town would subsidize its already tiny tax base with money from its general fund and from AEP.
It wasn’t sustainable, Fannin said, and that truth hit hard, and quick.
Last year, nearly all town employees — including Fannin — stopped taking a paycheck. According to paperwork filed with the town, and town council meeting minutes, they began waiving the payments after nearly all the employees in Glasgow’s public works department were laid off.
Also over the past year, trash fees increased for residents, from $8 to $15, in an attempt to bring in more revenue. A public safety fee of $20 per a household was implemented in August so two police officers could start patrolling the town. Fannin framed the costs as $35 a month, per household, to keep the town from unincorporating.
“It’s a change, and it’s not easy. People didn’t pay back then, and we have to ask them to pay now, because without them paying, we can’t survive,” he said. “It’s sad, in a way, because it does come down on our peoples’ backs — and all at once. It’s not their fault the town got this way.”
While the water system transfer is an improvement, Fannin is realistic about the town’s prospects. Things aren’t quite “smooth sailing” from here on out, he said.
In an average month, the town has about $50,000 on hand for emergencies, according to Fannin. The check from WVAW is a nice cushion, he said, but it’s not going to stay in the bank for long — a portion of the $200,000 will go to pay creditors who have been “very, very patient” on past-due bills. Fannin also said the town is looking to finance an infrastructure project to improve wastewater operations, which are a continuing challenge for residents.
“I wish I could say we got the check in the pocket and it’s all rosy from here on out, but that’s not true,” Fannin said. “The water situation is one item scratched off a long list of work we need to complete, and we’re on our way, but we’re not there yet. Not yet.”