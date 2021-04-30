A man was allegedly shot by Charleston Police Department officers Friday afternoon on the city’s West Side, according to witness reports.
Neither Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, officers at the scene, detectives with the agency’s investigation unit nor representatives from Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin's office would confirm any details of the shooting at 3 p.m. Friday.
Andrea Waites, a West Side resident, said she saw the whole thing after grabbing lunch at a nearby Wendy’s. The man, who is Black, also was at Wendy’s and left with a red cup in his hand, she said.
He began walking on Washington Street West, eastward toward Charleston, when police officers approached him, Waites said. The officers told him to stop. Waites said she heard him reply to the officers that he “did not trust them” approaching him.
“That is his right, as a Black man, when police are murdering them across the country. It is his right to not trust them,” Waites said.
Waites said the man was not visibly armed and that all he was carrying was the red Wendy’s cup. As he continued walking, rounding the bend in the street across from the Women's Health Center, Waites said more police continued arriving to the scene, totaling more than a dozen.
Waites, who said she was keeping a safe distance but who was still in earshot nearby, said she did not hear officers tell the man to stop again, ask his name or give any verbal warnings to him before they pulled their guns.
“Every one of those cops, after he said I don’t trust you, they all had guns,” Waites said. “Not one. Not a single one had a taser.”
The man wasn’t resisting, Waites said, and was facing away from the officers when three shots were allegedly fired from the police, hitting the man.
A video posted on Facebook of the aftermath shows someone being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher, but it’s unclear who it is. Several police officers in the video are seen armed with assault rifles.
Police on the scene Friday would not confirm who was shot or that person's condition, what led police to the area or any other details of the altercation.
After the shooting, an empty UPS delivery truck sat behind the police tape, in a grass lot across from the Women’s Health Center. Evidence markers were placed near the back of the truck and on some clothes strewn near it.
A neighborhood resident, who did not want to provide his name, said he saw a UPS delivery man “running,” he assumed from the man police were trying to apprehend. The resident said he did not see a weapon on the man.
As police reopened Washington Street to traffic after the shooting, neighbors driving by pulled over to ask what happened.
“If that man is dead, this is a murder. These police are murderers,” said one woman.
Recounting her experience of the shooting, Waites was in tears. While she is white, her fiance is Black. She has Black brothers and sisters.
“This has got to stop. That could have been my fiance, it could have been my brother,” Waites said. “They are out here murdering Black men and something needs to change. We need real justice.”