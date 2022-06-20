A woman and a 6-year-old boy drowned in the Kanawha River after a vehicle the boy was in rolled down a Dunbar boat ramp, striking the woman in the process, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities initially responded to the incident around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Shawnee boat ramp.
Witnesses told investigators the woman, Michelle Godsey, 31, of Ohio, and her nephew, Deonco Howard, 6, of Dunbar, were fishing in the area when the boy went to turn the lights off in an SUV. The vehicle rolled down the boat ramp with the boy inside, striking Godsey.
The woman was able to get the boy out of the vehicle before both went under the water, the sheriff's office said.
Godsey’s body was found after “many hours of searching,” according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities initially identified the woman as Katreece Wells, 44, of Indiana, but the name was an alias, the sheriff’s office said.
Saturday evening, the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was recovered from the river, according to the sheriff’s office.
The boy’s body was recovered Sunday evening, not far from where witnesses say he went under the water.
Several agencies helped with the search and recovery, including the Institute Volunteer Fire Department, the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, the West Virginia State Police Aviation Division, the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department, the Nitro Fire Department, the St. Albans Fire Department, the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, the Charleston Fire Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Emergency Management, the Dunbar Police Department, the South Charleston Police Department, the Belle Fire Department, the West Side Volunteer Fire Department and United Diving and Marine.