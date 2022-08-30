Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A woman is dead and a man is in police custody following a shooting in Kanawha City Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road, a Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatcher said.

