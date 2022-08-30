Woman dead in Kanawha City shooting, dispatchers say Staff reports Aug 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A woman is dead and a man is in police custody following a shooting in Kanawha City Tuesday afternoon.The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road, a Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatcher said.Charleston police arrested a suspect in the shooting on nearby Chesterfield Avenue.Police have not yet released the identities of the victim or the suspect in the shooting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesEPA proposes designating PFAS found in dozens of WV public water systems as hazardousNitro officials break ground on new sports complexGazette-Mail editorial: Defanging poisonous, reckless rhetoricWVU football: Daniels named starting quarterback as Brown unveils WVU depth chartFormer Holz Elementary aides accused of failing to quickly report child abuseMan who killed police K-9 was wanted for malicious woundingAlan Rezek: Mainline Christians need to retake public face of church from evangelicals (Opinion)Sun Belt notebook: Jarret Doege playing catch up at TroyDear Abby: Sexual abuse continues to haunt family membersInside the match-up: WVU-Pitt See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 30, 2022 Daily Mail WV Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy