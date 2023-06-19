Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A South Charleston woman has sued the city over its refusal to grant her permission to raise chickens, arguing the prohibition is unconstitutional and the city’s Property Board refuses all applications.

Furthermore, the city keeps no records of who has filed permits, the suit alleges, and does not check to see if applicants are meeting conditions set forth by the Property Board. All applications are summarily dismissed, the suit maintains.

