Women’s Health Center of West Virginia Executive Director Katie Quinonez talks about the facility in Charleston in 2022. The WHC has announced plans to offer harm reduction services, minus a syringe exchange program after that proposal was voted down by the Charleston City Council.
The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia is launching a harm reduction program without syringe services after the Charleston City Council denied the request for a syringe service program Monday night in a 17-9 vote.
On Oct. 2, the Women’s Health Center is formally launching a free program that will provide naloxone and overdose response training, rapid testing for HIV and hepatitis C, referrals to medical care, safer use supplies such as bleach kits for syringes, fentanyl test strips and wound care. It will also offer offering HIV and hepatitis C treatment.
The programs will not require patients to provide identification.
“Harm reduction is more than sterile syringes. While the mayor and city council voted down our program that complied with city and state restrictions, that will not stop us from helping people who use drugs in our community stay safe and healthy,” the center said in a statement.
Iris Sidikman, harm reduction coordinator, said she wasn’t so much surprised as disappointed with the vote.
“We still had folks in city government telling us that they needed more time to research, they needed to hear it from scientists, and that surprised me because the research is out there, has been out there in Charleston for years,” they said.
Katie Quiñonez, executive director of the Women’s Health Center, said she knew there would be some pushback, but in four months of talking with residents, businesses and faith leaders on the West Side, the feedback she received had been overwhelmingly supportive.
“We know that it wasn’t done based on the merits of the application or its compliance with the state and city regulations, and that’s not going to stop us from providing other much-needed harm reduction services,” she said. “We’re not going to leave people who use drugs behind. They deserve to be safe and healthy just as much as anyone else in this community.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, syringe service programs are safe, cost-saving and effective and don’t increase illegal drug use or crime. They can also help reduce the transmission of infectious diseases such as hepatitis and HIV.
The CDC came to Charleston two years ago and said needs-based syringe services were necessary as part of a larger plan to address HIV spread, said Sidkiman.
However despite the facts, the conversation surrounding the potential syringe service program has been emotional.
“It’s really hard to oftentimes speak to someone’s heart with hard facts and data when people come to the table with their lived experience and some really big feelings about it,” Quiñonez said. “The Women’s Health Center was an abortion provider for nearly half a century, so unfortunately we’re really not strangers to providing evidence-based, patient-centered health care services that are unfairly stigmatized.”
Sidikman said it was emotional for them to see folks in recovery or who had lost a loved one feeling like they needed to “bare their soul” to get compassion from those arguing against harm reduction.
“For me, it’s hard to see when the science is there, when the consensus from the medical community is there, having to see that those things aren’t moving the needle and that people are having to get up and tell their own personal stories to try to impact that,” they said.
One syringe service program is still active in Charleston at the West Virginia Health Right free clinic on the East End, but the clinic isn’t easily accessible to folks on the West Side, Quiñonez said.
While numbers of HIV and hepatitis C have come down this year, Quiñonez said, they’re coming down from an extremely high number. Sidikman said there’s still a need for more targeted testing.
“It’s our opinion that one new case of HIV due to a lack of access to sterile syringes is one too many, period,” Quiñonez said. “Our communities need more health care, not less. And harm reduction is a health care service.”
