Katie Quinonez

Women’s Health Center of West Virginia Executive Director Katie Quinonez talks about the facility in Charleston in 2022. The WHC has announced plans to offer harm reduction services, minus a syringe exchange program after that proposal was voted down by the Charleston City Council.

The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia is launching a harm reduction program without syringe services after the Charleston City Council denied the request for a syringe service program Monday night in a 17-9 vote.

On Oct. 2, the Women’s Health Center is formally launching a free program that will provide naloxone and overdose response training, rapid testing for HIV and hepatitis C, referrals to medical care, safer use supplies such as bleach kits for syringes, fentanyl test strips and wound care. It will also offer offering HIV and hepatitis C treatment.

