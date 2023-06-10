Bill Board isn’t defensive or evasive when it comes to talking about Class B office building struggles. Neither is he a downer.
He owns Class B office space, at the corner of Virginia and Laidley streets. Class B does not mean that the building is substandard, only that its structure is made of brick and mortar.
“The Woodrums' Building” on signs and awnings once trumpeted the building where high-end furniture flowed to Charleston’s finest. With nearly 100,000 square feet of space and a warehouse on the city's West Side, it proclaimed itself "The Largest Furniture Store in the South."
It’s been a while since Woodrums' Home Outfitting sold furniture. In 1967, famed Heck’s founder Fred Haddad bought the business but not the building. A few years later, the furniture business went belly up and the building entered a long-dormant period.
Bill and brother John Board in 1995 formed a limited partnership, along with their mother, to redevelop the building. Board's mother was one of eight children born to Charles Woodrum, who founded Woodrums' in 1906 with brother John.
John R. Woodrum transferred his 50% share to the three -- his brother Charles had been deceased for some time. With the help of historic tax credits, the Board brothers unwrapped the mustard-colored tin from the building and started redeveloping.
"This wouldn't have been possible without historic tax credits," Bill Board said. "Ask any developer doing a similar project."
Attempts to attract tenants have ebbed and flowed. The past few years have been slow as an increase in the number of remote workers has lessened the need for traditional office space. Employers looking for space have tended to look to the city's glass-and-steel towers.
The former KB&T building received a long-sought shot in the arm in April, when West Virginia State University agreed to occupy the first- and lower floors. All in all, occupancy is down in that real estate genre, including the iconic former Kanawha Valley Bank building and the empty Union Building on Kanawha Boulevard. The latter has been the talk of apartment development for some time but nothing has materialized.
Board counts as tenants architect Aric Margolis; third-party insurance processor HealthSmart and its related company, SmartCasualtyClaims; and Modivcare, a firm which provides health care transportation to Medicaid recipients.
There is plenty of space to be had over its six floors and 91,000 square feet.
“I’m trying,” Bill Board said. “I beat the bushes every day. Every day.”
As a kid, Board ran through the store’s six floors, his own high-end playground.
Charles Woodrum, or C.E., and brother John started a small furniture store in 1906, then built the biggest chunk of the current building in 1916. With the country not quite out of the Great Depression, the brothers added a 1937 addition that pushed north from Virginia Street and east toward Summers, an “L” few notice today. The side facing Summers Street is directly above the Capitol Theater. Woodrums borders Laidley Street to the west.
“As a boy in the store, I would run up and down the hallways, hide in the basement in the tunnel and ride the elevator with the elevator operator, who was very attractive,” Board said in a 2015 interview with the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
By 1995, Board’s responsibilities had become more serious and his mustache thicker. Woodrums' redevelopment got quite the shot in the arm when the Acordia National insurance company snatched up about 62,000 feet.
“We were definitely excited,” Board recalls. “John and I drank a lot of wine that day.”
The economy is slower now. And there is the work from home factor.
“It’s tough all over,” he said. “People have gone to a smorgasbord of different office setups. And we have a labor shortage -- people are looking for bigger money for less work. There’s a generational missing link. I think some people failed to read the last chapter of the book."
Proof of leased-but-not-occupied space exists at Modivcare, on the sixth floor. Desks outfitted with computers stretched on and on one day this past week, while only two or three people were in the office.
The 1990s were decent to Charleston. Acordia National stayed in Woodrums' for about 10 years, Board said, followed by another 10 from Wells Fargo. Other insurance processors moved in, one cannibalizing the other along the way and cutting down on occupancy.
Both Acordia and Wells Fargo used an elaborate information technology suite on the second floor, featuring a server bank in a room so cold “you could hang meat,” Board said.
Bill Board and his brother watched Wednesday afternoon as workers carried out a raised floor from the former icebox, purchased by someone else in town. A raised floor is the opposite of a dropped ceiling. In this case it covered beech wood, which is hard to find today.
Other building features point to its age, but in a charming way. Iron doors with multiple lever locks are plentiful. From the roof, which provides panoramic views of downtown, a little shelter pokes through. It provided a secret elevator route for anyone authorized. The building is well kept and on the National Register of Historic Places.
Like several developers around town, Board is considering converting the left-behind IT space into small lofts. He says Margolis has already drawn up plans. Window ledges jut from the side nearest Summers Street. Windows had been filled to keep the computers chilled.
Whether the younger Board -- Bill is 71, John 80 -- succeeds in renting lofts, he and wife Debra already occupy a plush pad on the other end of the second floor. Bill Board stresses his wife's personal funds paid for the updates in the residence.
At about 6,000 square feet in total, it features two offices, a mezzanine and a bathroom big enough to exercise in. It is the former headquarters of the Mani Ellis & Layne law firm, and two other firms before that.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said of the proposed second-floor lofts. “You’ve got to have some imagination and you’ve got to have some money. I think the demand is there. I think you take it one bite at a time. You take that elephant and eat it one bite at a time.”
He’s quick to point out the 2,700 square feet he’d be happy to lease to a restaurateur, on the corner of Laidley and Virginia. A dress shop used to occupy the space. Glass offers a clear view of the interior, marked with pretty art.
Another building highlight is the sixth-floor tea room, according to the building’s National Register of Historic Places registration form.
“It is separated from the center of the building by a sculpted band of terra cotta, as on the first level,” it says. It says the sixth floor is the “crown” of the building. Board said one of the Woodrum sons brought in a French chef to supply cuisine.
"That was Youell Woodrum. He was infatuated with gourmet cooking. It was white tablecloths and everything -- fine dining," he said.
John Board offers an interesting insight to empty office spaces and in-town interstate traffic, which is normally light absent road construction or an accident.
“In 1960, we had 86,000 people,” he said. “We had all that infrastructure set up for that many.”
Board said recent economic announcements are encouraging, including an electric bus factory in South Charleston and the promise of steel-maker Nucor in Mason County.
“Let’s roll some steel, let’s see what happens,” he said. “At some point they’re going to say we’ve got to get a headquarters in Charleston. We need a presence there.”
