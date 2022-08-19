Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Effective Thursday morning, one can play shuffleboard at Fife Street Brewing Co.

It’s not the “real,” space-consuming variety. Contained in a table, the playing surface is an African mahogany of which Black Locust Woodshop owner Casi Pourfarhadi is fond. He and co-owner Dan Riffle worked on-and-off for three months on the piece.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

