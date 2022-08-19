Effective Thursday morning, one can play shuffleboard at Fife Street Brewing Co.
It’s not the “real,” space-consuming variety. Contained in a table, the playing surface is an African mahogany of which Black Locust Woodshop owner Casi Pourfarhadi is fond. He and co-owner Dan Riffle worked on-and-off for three months on the piece.
“The last two weeks have been pretty much non-stop,” Pourfarhadi said.
Pourfarhadi and Riffle have already made their mark at Fife Street. Everything in the place possessing a wood grain they have made -- the bar, the stools, the table, shelves. Now it’s a shuffleboard table, made of the same mahogany and measuring 12 feet long, 34 inches tall and 31 inches wide.
Josh Dodd, one of Fife Street Brewing's owners, wanted to bring something interactive to the business, which opened this past spring to robust success.
“No one in town has one,” he said of the table. “It’s nice to have something that gets people walking around, interacting, playing games. Everybody’s got a pool table. We wanted to do something different.”
It was also different for Pourfarhadi and Riffle. Neither are shuffleboard enthusiasts. They didn’t grow up on cruise ships. Nor have they spent an inordinate amount of time at retirement homes, two environments with which the traditional, full-scale sport is associated. The traditional game is called “deck shuffleboard” or “floor shuffleboard,” to separate it from its newer cousin now on display at Fife Street, table shuffleboard.
Historians agree that shuffleboard has a 500-year track record in Europe, but can’t pin down its origin. King Henry VIII liked to gamble over shuffleboard games, as an entry in the record of 1532 royal expenses showed. “Paid to Lord William, for he won, by the king’s grace, at shovelboard [shuffleboard].”
People are still free to gamble over table shuffleboard, though neither the Fife Street nor Black Locust crews are encouraging it. But the essence of both games is similar.
In full-scale shuffleboard, a player uses a cue stick to push colored disks down a triangle-shaped court, marked with six scoring zones. Table shuffleboard is simpler. Players push, with one hand, weighted, metal pucks which glide along a sheen of powder.
Three scoring zones at the other end provide anywhere from one to three points. A puck that veers off course and into the side and end spaces is no good. Pourfarhadi and Riffle made the surrounding table structure big enough to accommodate the relatively heavy pucks, which would make quite a clatter and distraction if they were constantly falling to the floor. Knocking your opponents’ puck out of the way is completely legal, as a shuffleboard relative, curling, demonstrates every Winter Olympics.
Fife Street manager John Query said his favorite bars in bigger cities often have table shuffleboard.
“There’s something oddly satisfying about the way the puck flies,” said Query, whose establishment also features a cornhole panel.
Pourfarhadi, Riffle and new hire Drew Wolford helped unload the table late Thursday morning. Once inside, all it took was a little measuring to ensure that the troughs on the side and ends were correct; a bit of leveling; and a dollop of drilling to secure the playing surface to the outside table. In short order, Team Black Locust furiously pushed powder-cushioned pucks against Team Fife Street.
Dodd and Query looked like they had done this before. Both proved adept at knocking the other guy out of the way, without their pucks tumbling into the gutter, too.
Pourfarhadi knew nothing about shuffleboard tables, but is familiar with the rudiments of its construction -- including the upholstery under the playing surface and the importance of getting the surface itself perfectly level. He and Riffle also inlaid the Fife Street logo handsomely, at either end.
“Some businesses open up for fun,” Pourfarhadi said. “We feel like a local business has a responsibility to be a positive influence on the town it resides in. I think Fife Street is doing that.”