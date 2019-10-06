Work on I-64 bridge deck project underway

Work on the bridge deck replacement project on Interstate 64, between the Oakwood Road and Montrose Drive exits, has begun and drivers should be prepared for delays and backups.
The bridge at the center of this project is the overpass bridge above Danner Road. Construction is currently taking place on the bridge’s eastbound side, with the bridge deck being replaced with steel-reinforced concrete that will make use of the bridge’s existing beams, according to the DOT.
Eastbound vehicles are being directed across the median to use two of the lanes normally reserved for westbound traffic. Once the eastbound work is complete, the process will be repeated for the westbound bridge deck. Two lanes will be kept open throughout the duration of the expected 60-day construction period.
Also, two westbound entrance ramps to I-64 — at the Virginia Street and Oakwood Road exits — are closed and will remain shut down throughout the project.