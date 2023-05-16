Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Dr Patton Bought Fountain Hobby Building
Dr. David Patton is behind efforts to revamp the former Fountain Hobby Center. Here he is photographed in April 2022.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

A West Side obstetrician who acquired the former Fountain Hobby Center a year ago says half the building has received a new roof, with plans to finish the rest of it.

Dr. David Patton acquired the Fountain Hobby building in the spring of 2022, with plans to renovate the battered structure. Since the business closed in 2016, the building had taken on a great deal of water.

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

