A West Side obstetrician who acquired the former Fountain Hobby Center a year ago says half the building has received a new roof, with plans to finish the rest of it.
Dr. David Patton acquired the Fountain Hobby building in the spring of 2022, with plans to renovate the battered structure. Since the business closed in 2016, the building had taken on a great deal of water.
Patton entered into a non-cash transaction with the Morse family. The Morses made Fountain Hobby an iconic place, with its distinctive red-and-blue sign attached proudly out front.
“We’ve put a new roof on about half of it,” Patton said in a voicemail. “Hopefully the other half can go on soon. Then we can finish the roof and at that point we’ll probably wait and see what kind of interest we have and what people might want to be in there. But the first objective is to get it all dried in.”
Patton said last year that a new roof would be coming soon. On the other hand, the renovation is basically a charitable gesture for the neighborhood, as the owners asked for no compensation for the building, due to its condition and other issues.
The other nearby building generating conversation is the former Rite-Aid building, across Watts Street from Garrett Tire Center. Steve Duffield, Kanawha County Assessor’s Office senior manager for commercial real estate, says that property may prove tricky to sell in that the building and parking lot are two separate pieces of land.
The building’s owners, Marcus Rite Aid Holdings 2006 LLC, on April 7 conveyed the structure to Hackensack RA Investment Holdings 2005 LLC, according to county courthouse records. The Secretary of State's website lists Mitchell Marcus as both a manager of Marcus Rite Aid and Hackensack, indicating the land has not changed corporate hands.
Marcus Rite Aid is described as being in the business of "real estate and rental and leasing." Its principal office address is in Stonington, Conn. Hackensack RA Investment has its principal office address in Hackensack, N.J. Hackensack's "notice of process address" is Elmore and Elmore law firm in Charleston.
If Hackensack was independent of Marcus Rite Aid and purchased the structure, it would be responsible for paying a third-party parking lot lease.
A grounds crew last week put new mulch down and trimmed brushes and shrubs. The parking lot has also been freshly repaved and received new yellow parking markings.
