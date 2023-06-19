Kerry “Paco” Ellison didn’t meet his goal of reopening Dairy Winkle earlier this month, but the work to rebuild his restaurant is getting done, nonetheless.
A fire destroyed the Campbells Creek business in January. Ellison had hoped to reopen by June 7, the business’s 12th anniversary.
“It was just a goal,” Ellison said. “Was I disappointed I didn’t make the goal? Yes. But am I pleased with the progress? Ultimately, yes.”
Ellison said he now hopes to reopen the Eastern Kanawha County community staple in a couple of months.
“I’d like to [reopen by] the end of August, just to say we did it before summer ended,” he said. “I’d like to beat Labor Day.”
The death of a family member contributed to the delay. Ellison also joined his family on a beach vacation this year — an indulgence he never took while operating the business.
“The whole family goes to the beach every year, with the exception of me because I have a store to run,” Ellison said. “This year, I thought, ‘If I can get a flight, I’ll go.’ So we spent last week at the beach. There wasn’t a nail driven last week.”
Since the fire on Jan. 11, the building’s roof has been replaced and new plumbing, heating and cooling have been installed. Wooden framing for the restaurant’s walls are up, too.
The volunteers who initially rallied to help with the work have leveled off, Ellison said.
“I’m still receiving support, if only encouragement or people saying, ‘If you need this or you need that,’ and by the time I get to that, I lose their numbers,” Ellison said. “Everyone is pretty much on board ... I hear every day, ‘When are you going to be back open? I need a hot dog.’”
On Monday, Ellison and longtime customer James Stoops installed the building’s insulation. Stoops has helped with the rebuild “since day one” and said he plans to continue until the work is done.
“It’s going good, actually, I think,” Stoops said. “I mean, not a lot of people can say [five] months ago this place was burnt to the ground. That’s what I’ve been trying to get in [Ellison’s] head. I said, ‘Just think about it. Any other place, it would have been a year, two years getting back to where it was at.’”
When the building is finished, it will have 500-square-feet more space and larger restrooms than it had before.
Ellison said he hopes to start installing drywall this weekend.
A $35,000 contribution from the Kanawha County Commission paid for the restaurant’s new roof, Ellison said. The business’ $150,000 insurance payout will be about what it takes to get the building ready to open, he said, but it won’t cover the estimated $100,000 in equipment he needs to replace.
“I haven’t bought the first stick of any equipment,” he said. “But, by the time I get the walls up, I’m probably going to be broke again, so then here comes the fun debt part again. But it is what it is.”
Once the building is complete, the next hurdle will be hiring staff. Of those who worked at the restaurant previously, people have “gone on with their lives,” he said. Two of the staff members are “for sure” coming back to work when the restaurant reopens.
“I’m just in awe of the support and the encouragement to get back open that I’ve gotten from everybody,” Ellison said. “And I’m hoping that it translates to me being able to find enough employees.”
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive