WTSQ, the volunteer radio station that has called Charleston's Union Building home since its 2015 inception, has been given until the end of March to find a new studio.
Station founder Chris Long said building owner Martin Riggs indicated he plans to gut the building and transform the structure into residential housing, akin to what Riggs did with the Atlas Building on Quarrier Street.
Neither Riggs nor one of his agents, Jennifer Pharr, returned calls seeking comment.
Long said he thought WTSQ was one of two remaining tenants in the venerable building, constructed between 1909 and 1911. Perched next to Haddad Riverfront Park, the Union Building juts its chin partly into Kanawha Boulevard. It is one of the city’s most recognizable buildings.
Long, a full-time nurse, said the news has sent the station back to square one, similar to conditions it faced at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Then, DJs had to scramble to set up remote broadcast locations at their homes. It may be more pressing, he said, because the station will soon have no permanent home to settle back into, as it did in 2020.
“If you’re doing pre-canned music you might be able to [go without a headquarters], but to hear local community voices live, it’s a very important element to have a studio,” Long said. “You sort of have to have a home base.”
Long said Riggs has mentioned the project the past couple of years, but “he dropped the hammer on me at the beginning of the year. Now we need to be out by the end of March.”
Riggs told the Gazette-Mail in December 2019 that he planned to transform the Union Building into 36 rental units, which might be eventually converted to condominiums. He said he hoped the city might pitch in on a riverfront parking garage, with the ground floor devoted to retail space.
In the meantime, Riggs moved ahead with plans to develop the Atlas Building Apartments on Quarrier Street. That building is now fully occupied.
Some building owners have been willing to listen to a pitch about the station’s new home, Long said. They include Bell’s Commerce Square building; the People’s Building on Summers Street; and the law firm of Farmer, Cline and Campbell, which enjoys the opulence of former Gov. William MacCorkle’s mansion in South Hills. It also served for decades as Sunrise Museum.
Long said the station would hold a fund drive March 5-12 to raise money for the move and double the station's output from 100 to 200 watts. The goal is $20,000. Underwriters and donations make station operation possible.
Long said the WTSQ crew has enjoyed the Union Building. “It’s adequate for what we need it for,” he said. “We have no complaints. It’s a tremendous location, right next to Live on the Levee and community events.”
The Union Building is part of the WTSQ logo. DJs broadcast from the eighth floor of the building, with a wonderful view of Kanawha Boulevard. Wednesday's bright, breezy weather gave the perch a special look.
The broadcast room is blue, with the computer brains of the station loaded on the centrally located desk. A larger room is primarily painted green, with the call letters draped across a window. Another wall in the room is festooned with concert posters.
WTSQ has developed a loyal following since debuting. It is available worldwide on the internet and attracts some listeners from far-flung locales.
Mya Ross is the station's director of community engagement. She also hosts a daily show, "The Morning Mix with Mya." Through the wonders of technology, she has gained listeners from Philadelphia, Oregon and England.
Ross is a bubbly 46-year-old with black horn rims and a modest nose ring. She has worked at the station for five-and-a-half years, but only since January as a paid employee.
She grew up in Teays Valley. By attaching paper clips and aluminum foil to an antenna, she could just barely pick up WMUL-FM, Marshall's student station. She fell in love with the idea of a nonprofit, community station.
"This place has a special magic about it," she said. "It's a scrappy, little independent station."