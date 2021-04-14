With West Virginia American Water and the Town of Cedar Grove reaching an agreement this week regarding the sale of the town’s water system, the company is now the sole water provider for eastern Kanawha County.
The company proposed $350,000 to buy the town’s facilities, according to a purchase agreement filed with the state Public Service Commission. If the PSC approves the sale, Cedar Grove’s nearly 400 customers will transition to American Water for service.
American Water’s acquisition of Cedar Grove is the latest in a string of recent buyouts: last year nearby Glasgow sold its water system to the company, in February neighboring East Bank did the same and earlier this month the company closed out a years-long saga with Page-Kincaid Public Service District, in Fayette County.
Until those sales, Cedar Grove sold drinking water to both Glasgow and East Bank for distribution. Now American Water runs the service, and that revenue is gone for Cedar Grove.
If this sale is finalized, only one publicly owned utility — the St. Albans Utility Board — will remain in Kanawha County. American Water serves the rest of the county, a trend that started in the 1990’s.
Residents of Cedar Grove will be phased into paying American Water’s regional rates over a two-year period following closing of the sale.
Customers currently pay $26.25 per 3,500 gallons of water used in Cedar Grove, with a minimum bill of $15. American Water’s current rates for the Kanawha Valley are $59.33 per 3,500 gallons with a minimum of $31.94 — a roughly 126% increase.
At closing, Cedar Grove customers will pay 83% of American Water’s current rates ($49.24 per 3,500 gallons). After one year, that increases to 91% ($53.99 per 3,500 gallons) then to the full rates after two years.
Once finalized, American Water will own Cedar Grove’s water lines as part of its ever-expanding Kanawha Valley water system. The company will also get the town’s water distribution system. While the treatment facility will be taken offline, American Water plans to build an interconnection between the town’s system and the company’s more centralized Kanawha County water lines.
Transitioning ownership to American Water takes weight off the small town’s back, said Cedar Grove Mayor James Hudnall. Revenue from the system — built solely from customer bills — is less than $330,000 annually, according to facility reports. The water lines and treatment facilities are dilapidated, and as necessary maintenance costs increase, it becomes more difficult to provide consistent and safe water service to residents.
“It’s simply becoming too difficult to keep up with all the repairs necessary to maintain a reliable system, which makes me worry about the prospect of critical infrastructure failures that could cripple the Town,” Hudnall said in a news release. “I don’t want our citizens to suffer because of an inability to properly maintain the system or respond quickly to issues. We’re doing our best to address issues as they occur, but we aren’t actively investing in infrastructure replacement, and we aren’t in a position to do so financially.”
American Water, however, can afford to invest in infrastructure improvements, according to case filings. The company has been active in eastern Kanawha County for some time, providing technical assistance to the smaller, challenged systems when mains break or leaks are detected.
Per filings from the company, once a deal is closed American Water will begin replacing old lines and installing new meters on the system, which representatives are hopeful will improve service for residents.
Cedar Grove holds one of the highest rates of unaccounted water loss of any water system in the state, with 64% of the water it treated and produced in 2020 getting lost underground before making it to a faucet.
This is 20% more unaccounted water loss than the system reported in 2010, according to annual reports.
Per the Public Service Commission, any water utility in the state reporting more than 15% unaccounted water loss is not in compliance with regulations.
In addition to shoddy piping, the system has been docked by the Environmental Protection Agency for 11 violations in the last three years.
In case filings for the proposed acquisition, staff with the Public Service Commission repeatedly note the fragile state of Cedar Grove’s water system. One emergency, engineers note, could deeply affect residents who need the water.
Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water, said this acquisition — if approved — is part of the company’s continuing mission to improve water service for communities.
“Our goal is to provide clean, dependable water service to customers throughout West Virginia,” Burton said. “West Virginia American Water looks forward to improving the Cedar Grove water system, allowing the town’s leadership to focus its time and attention on other matters of importance while our company handles water operation and maintenance going forward.”