State Auditor JB McCuskey is introducing legislation this year he hopes will help West Virginia communities deal with dilapidated buildings.
The “Community Resurrection and Economic Development Act” would set aside taxpayer money to help municipalities demolish buildings that cannot be salvaged.
“The dilapidated structure problem permeates every community in West Virginia,” McCuskey said during a roundtable discussion about the issue at St. Albans City Hall on Monday.
“We have homes that needed to be torn down years ago that lower people’s property values, they make it hard for cities to do any development, and they’re dangerous, quite frankly, to the people that live around them,” McCuskey said.
The bill will be introduced by Gov. Jim Justice at the request of the auditor, who also is West Virginia’s land commissioner. It had not yet been introduced or assigned a number on Monday.
The bill would set aside $30 million in state taxpayer money to help cities and counties tear down buildings that can’t be saved.
While it costs cities on average $8,000 to $10,000 to tear down each vacant property, McCuskey said larger, regional contracts can save the state and communities money on demolitions and stretch the $30 million further.
“Our goal is 10,000 houses,” McCuskey said. “So, we think that we can get the average demolition down to about $3,000. Is that doable? I don’t know. I hope so. It’s going to take a lot of help from our partners at the [Department of Environmental Protection] ... there’s a lot of fees involved in tearing down houses that we’re going to have to get removed and lowered.”
McCuskey said lowering the cost also would require working with city and county dumps to waive or reduce fees.
St. Albans Mayor Scott James said his city has 19 or 20 dilapidated structures that need to come down and a budget of $40,000 with which to do it. Funding is always an issue, James said.
James said the dilapidated “eyesore” buildings can be a deterrent to people moving into a city.
“It’s important for the community and the state, and the counties to be able to get these structures down,” James said. “So it’s more appealing to people want to move into your community.”
One goal of the legislation would be to address properties that can be saved, as well as offering incentives for ownership and the repurposing of abandoned land, the Auditor’s Office said. The bill would offer a hardship plan to property owners to allow for repayment arrangements or tax forgiveness under certain circumstances, according to McCuskey’s office.
Properties that end up in the Auditor’s Office because of delinquent taxes would be offered first to the owners of neighboring parcels, then to the city or counties in which the land sits, and then to nonprofit corporations and charitable groups.
The Auditor’s Office also would partner with the state housing development fund to identify properties that would entice teachers, doctors and other workers to move to certain areas or to help people who have completed drug recovery rebuild their lives, McCuskey’s office said.
McCuskey said that, with dilapidated structures gone, West Virginia could better draw people here.
“What we see especially in the last few years is [that] West Virginia is in the cross hairs right now of a bunch of people who say, ‘You know what, that’s a lifestyle you get behind. That’s a group of people that I would love to be my neighbor.’
“In order for us to really capitalize and maximize this opportunity, it’s time for us to rebuild our baseline infrastructure,” McCuskey said. “And one of those things is making sure that our cities are beautiful and safe and ready for investment.”