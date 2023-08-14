The West Virginia Council of Churches is calling for Days of Prayer and Support for Those Incarcerated and Correctional Staff this weekend.
At a news conference Monday, faith leaders spoke about the importance of supporting the 9,453 incarcerated adults and 287 incarcerated juveniles, both during and after confinement.
The call came the same day Gov. Jim Justice signed into law pay raises for correctional officers, and a week after a lawsuit was filed against the state alleging “pervasive and unconstitutional conditions of overcrowding, understaffing, and deferred maintenance at all of the facilities.”
The faith leaders said they were thankful for the recent steps by the Legislature, but “a step does not a journey make,” said the Rev. Jeffrey S. Allen, executive director of the WVCC.
Bishop Mark E. Brennan of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wheeling- Charleston spoke about why people of faith care for those in prison.
“We care because we believe that every human being was made in God's image and likeness and deserves genuine respect,” he said.
Respect for that image means providing safety, reasonably good living conditions, and recreation and education opportunities to incarcerated individuals.
Additionally, prison guards, also made in God’s image, deserve respect, adequate pay, safe working conditions and training, Brennan said.
The Rev. Roberta Smith, an African Methodist Episcopal pastor and president of the Charleston Black Ministerial Alliance, spoke about the societal effects of incarcerated women, specifically mothers.
“Unlike those who grow up in traditional families, these children will have no memories of baking cookies with their mother or taking family vacations. Instead, quality time is spent talking to her through bulletproof glass and watching as guards lead her to a … cell,” Smith said.
Bev Sharp worked in the federal corrections system for 30 years and now is executive director of The REACH Initiative, an organization that helps people with reentry after prison.
Sharp said she has heard of people sleeping on floors, broken plumbing and electrical systems, no running water and faulty locks in West Virginia’s jails and prisons.
The lawsuit filed last week alleges $277 million in deferred maintenance at these facilities.
“If they would talk to people who are out here doing boots-on-the-ground work, we could fix it all at one time and not have to keep going back and piecemealing a little bit at a time,” she said.
Lida Shepherd with the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker organization, said the WVCC wants the Legislature to prioritize mental health care, pre-trial incarceration, incarceration for technical violations, and sentencing as it looks to address issues within the state's corrections system.
“Does our current system of punishment promote true and lasting accountability for harm and wrongdoing?” she asked. “Or does it create a vicious and very expensive -- very expensive in the human toll and economic toll -- does it a create a vicious cycle of pain and suffering?”
Shephard also highlighted the state's current bail system. As of Monday, 2,454 individuals were being held awaiting trial.
For Mary Pat Peck, a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in South Charleston, those numbers are “insane.”
“It's bad enough if you were living in a jail that worked, but if you're living in a jail where the toilets don't work, and you don't have enough people on the staff to humanely take care of people, that's crazy,” she said.
The WVCC provided a list of 12 ways churches can help incarcerated individuals and their families. The list includes providing space for support groups, tutoring for children with incarcerated parents, transporting families to visit loved ones in prison and advocating for policy change.
The WVCC has also provided prayers and other resources that can be used in congregations this weekend.
“For all of us fortunate enough to not have to endure the many indignities that are a part of prison life, that, in our appreciation of this grace of God, our walk may [be] one of love toward our neighbors, we pray to the Lord,” says one prayer. “Lord, hear our prayer.”
