The West Virginia Council of Churches is calling for Days of Prayer and Support for Those Incarcerated and Correctional Staff this weekend.

At a news conference Monday, faith leaders spoke about the importance of supporting the 9,453 incarcerated adults and 287 incarcerated juveniles, both during and after confinement.

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

