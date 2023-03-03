The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Friday that would make it a felony punishable by up to life in prison to obstruct a police officer or other first responder in a way that results in their death.
The bill is named for slain Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson, who was shot to death in December 2020 during an altercation that started with a parking complaint.
Last summer, a jury found her assailant, Joshua Phillips, guilty of second-degree murder and simple possession of the drug Klonopin.
A judge sentenced Phillips to 40 years in prison, the maximum allowed by law for the charge. The man’s defense attorneys argued that, while Phillips did shoot and kill Johnson, he did so without deliberation or malice and, therefore, the shooting did not meet the standard for first-degree murder.
On Friday, the House approved a strike-and-insert amendment to the bill from Delegates Moore Capito, R-Moore, and Todd Kirby, R-Raleigh, that said anyone who “knowingly, willfully, and forcibly obstructs or hinders” a law-enforcement officer, probation officer, parole officer, courthouse security officer, correctional officer, the State Fire Marshal, a deputy or assistant fire marshal, firefighter, or emergency medical service personnel acting in their official capacity and in so doing causes their death is guilty of a felony punishable by 15 years to life in prison.
The amended bill defines “forcibly” as “actions which involve the use of physical force.”
Presenting the amendment on the House floor, Capito called it "a comprehensive and collaborative effort to right a wrong that we experienced in this community."
“The amendment that you have before you for consideration creates a new crime of obstructing causing death,” Capito said. “It applies to victims who are law enforcement, probation officers, parole officers, courthouse security officers, correctional officers, fire marshals, firefighters or emergency service personnel. It requires proof that a person knowingly, willfully and forcibly obstructs or hinders any of the above persons acting in their official capacity and, thereby, proximately causes the death of any of those individuals.”
The Senate unanimously passed a version of SB 490 on Feb. 10. The Senate must sign off on changes to the bill made by the House before it can go to the governor for consideration.
After voting Friday, House members observed a moment of silence for Johnson and her mother, Sheryl Johnson, who was in the chamber for the vote. Members of the Charleston Police Department also were in the gallery.
Sheryl Johnson and Police Chief Tyke Hunt previously testified in favor of the legislation.
