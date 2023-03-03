Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Cassie Johnson Bill in House
Charleston police officers watch from the South Gallery of the West Virginia House of Delegates chamber as members unanimously pass the Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act on Friday. 

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Friday that would make it a felony punishable by up to life in prison to obstruct a police officer or other first responder in a way that results in their death.

The House unanimously passed Senate Bill 490, called the Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act.

