More than 100 members of the West Virginia National Guard, fresh off deployment, celebrated with family and friends during a homecoming reunion Tuesday at Charleston’s Laidley Field.
It had been exactly one year since members of the National Guard’s 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment had last seen their loved ones. The regiment just finished a nine-month deployment to the Middle East before flying home, landing at Yeager Airport on Tuesday.
For some Guard members, it was a first-time meeting. Guardsman Shelby Shuler, of Mason County, met his 6-month-old son, Kennedy, for the first time Tuesday afternoon under the hot sun.
His wife, Sam Shuler, was waiting with anticipation next to the track at Laidley Field. She said he likely won’t have much time alone in the near future, as he had four other children waiting at home.
Guardsman Jacob Oliver, a Charleston resident and Riverside High School alumnus, greeted his young son, Jeremiah, and wife, Sky, on Tuesday. Like many members and families, the Olivers said their excitement over his homecoming was hard to explain.
“I can’t put it into words, man. I only got to see [Jeremiah] when he was 1, and then I had to roll out and deploy,” Jacob Oliver said. “He gave me a big hug [today] and it gave me some hope.”
Sky Oliver said Jacob’s return was “long overdue” and Jeremiah’s recent growth spurt will be keeping the couple plenty busy.
Miranda Powell, of Mercer County, was a few hours away from surprising her mother, who was unknowingly waiting in Princeton. She and her father, Jacky Powell, had kept secret that she was coming home.
Jacky Powell said there’s been “a couple sleepless nights” over the past week waiting for his daughter to return from her first deployment, while Miranda Powell said she’s experienced “a lot of excitement and anxiety, but good anxiety,” trying to plan the surprise for her mother.
“It’s been hectic,” she said, “but I think we’re going to be able to do it.”
To celebrate her stateside return, Miranda Powell said she is taking a girls’ trip this weekend to Tennessee to finally relax. She also is excited to finally see West Virginia’s landscape again.
“I am so happy to see nothing but green,” she said. “Sand for a whole year? Not fun.”
One military family waited anxiously for Joshua Neal, a Guardsman returning from his third deployment. Terry and Tracey Horrocks said their son-in-law had two children, ages 5 and 6, waiting to mob him from the bleachers.
This wasn’t the family’s first homecoming, they said. Terry Horrocks served in the 82nd Airborne Infantry Division of the U.S. Army, and the couple has two daughters in the Army.
Neal was able to keep tabs on his children through video chat while overseas, but Tracey Horrocks said nothing compares to finally having Neal home.