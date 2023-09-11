ASHLAND, Kentucky — Recovery from substance use disorder is an achievement to be celebrated, but it's only the first step for those learning how to get back into society, according to Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chairwoman Gayle Manchin.
"We know that there are many obstacles those in recovery can face as they tried to enter or reenter the workforce," Manchin said. "We need to confront this and understand that this is not a singular event, but it is rather a continuum that calls upon all of us in our community to be a part of the solution.
"It is a collaborative effort between the judicial system, law enforcement, education, elected officials, health care workers, and most importantly the business community that will reach out and say, 'Yes, we will give people a second chance.'"
Manchin was at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland in advance of the ARC’s 2023 annual conference, where she announced that the commission had awarded nearly $14 million to 43 projects, including 12 in West Virginia, through its Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative.
Manchin said INSPIRE aims to address Appalachia’s substance use disorder crisis with investments in projects that create or expand services in the recovery ecosystem leading to workforce entry and re-entry.
The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute in Charleston was awarded $478,000 to create employment opportunities for persons in recovery and expand access to the life-saving overdose reversal drug naloxone.
In partnership with the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative and HarborPath, a North Carolina-based nonprofit, the funding will assist the institute in establishing a community outreach and employment program across 15 high-risk counties in West Virginia and Kentucky.
The program will provide employment opportunities for up to 10 people in recovery and/or the justice system, working with local police departments and the PAARI Recovery Corps to educate community members about the use of naloxone, overdose prevention, and SUD treatment and recovery resources.
Two other Charleston programs also received grant awards. The Partnership of African-American Churches will receive $50,000 for the PAAC Recovery Expansion project. The group will develop a comprehensive project plan to formalize a partnership between the Kanawha County American Jobs Center, Connectivity Training Center, Modivcare and the Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County to better coordinate resources for members of underserved communities in recovery, according to the grant.
A grant of $50,000 went to Keep Your Faith Corporation for the West Side Grown — Bridging a Gap in the Workforce Ecosystem project. According to the grant, KYFC will conduct a year-long feasibility study to identify and bridge gaps for underserved and marginalized recovery populations across West Virginia.
In addition to the nearly $14 million INSPIRE award package, Manchin also announced additional funding for a $265,607 ARISE planning grant to the Upper Cumberland Development District that will strengthen a network of SUD recovery-to-work efforts across six Appalachian states -- West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
"In collaboration with their state partners, the Upper Cumberland Development District will use the ARISE funding to create a multi-state employer toolkit and long-term strategy to engage individuals across Appalachia in SUD recovery into the workforce," Manchin said.
Monday's announcement has brought INSPIRE to a grand total of nearly $42 million invested across 126 projects since the initiative launched in April 2021, Manchin added.
"Together, the projects will impact 349 Appalachian counties, improve 2,178 businesses and help prepare 9,772 individuals for new opportunities in the workforce," she said.
Manchin said the ARC is expecting to issue a Notice of Solicitation for Applications for the next round of INSPIRE grant opportunities in January. For information, visit arc.gov/SUD.
